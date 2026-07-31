X-Men: Marvel Studios Reboot Casts Ready Or Not Star Samara Weaving As MCU's Emma Frost

X-Men: Marvel Studios Reboot Casts Ready Or Not Star Samara Weaving As MCU's Emma Frost

Marvel Studios didn't bring Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot to San Diego Comic-Con, but the movie's cast has started taking shape, with Samara Weaving set to play the MCU's Emma Frost.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: Deadline

Over the past 24 hours, Wonder Man has been cancelled, and, after years of false starts, the stake has finally been driven through Blade's heart. Fortunately, we have some much-needed good news to share today, as the X-Men reboot takes shape at Marvel Studios.

Deadline reports that, fresh off the success of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Samara Weaving, 34, is set to play the MCU's Emma Frost.

According to the trade, after meetings with several candidates, filmmaker Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige decided earlier this week that Weaving was the right choice to play the White Queen. 

"While Schreier and Marvel execs have been meeting and auditioning actors all summer for a number of roles," the report notes, "the Frost character has felt the most thorough search of the newest cast members."

"The final list of actors tested for the role right after July 4th," the site adds, "and at the end of the day, Weaving’s audition was too hard to beat, and she landed the part earlier this week."

Weaving, who is Australian, has become one of Hollywood's most highly sought after genre stars after first finding fame on the long-running soap Home and Away. Following standout performances in The Babysitter, Mayhem, and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, she broke out as horror icon Grace in Ready or Not.

Since then, Weaving has showcased her versatility in projects including Bill & Ted Face the Music, Babylon, Scream VI, Azrael, and Over Your Dead Body.

Emma Frost is one of Marvel's most complex and compelling mutants, evolving from a ruthless villain into a respected hero and leader of the X-Men. First appearing as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma possesses powerful telepathic abilities and acquired the secondary mutation to transform her body into organic diamond, making her nearly indestructible.

Known for her sharp wit and icy demeanour, she's served as a teacher, mentor, and protector of mutantkind, as well as one of Cyclops' main love interests (she stole him off Jean Grey during Grant Morrison's New X-Men run). In the comics, Emma is American but uses an English accent as an affectation. Whether she'll fight alongside the X-Men or against them in this movie remains to be seen.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming that Charles Melton (Beef) is now a lock for the role of Hank McCoy/Beast. At the same time, former Nexus Point News reporter, @ApocHorseman says Cooper Hoffman (The Long Walk) is playing Cyclops, with Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist) as Professor X.

X-Men is expected to be released in theaters in 2028 or 2029. You can check out our recent interview with Weaving for Over Your Dead Body below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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CoHost
CoHost - 7/31/2026, 12:27 PM
She's got the best ass in Hollywood.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 12:28 PM
About time she joins one of these flicks. Could've also seen her as Felicia or Black canary.
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 7/31/2026, 12:28 PM
WHO??? - Snoop
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 12:28 PM
Damn good casting!!
User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 7/31/2026, 12:29 PM
Emma Frost is a priority? Interesting.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/31/2026, 12:30 PM
Daaaaaaang!! Very nice
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/31/2026, 12:30 PM
Pretty much love every movie she's made. Excellent choice.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 12:30 PM
With her being a decade older than Sink, wonder if they're skipping out on the love triangle with Scott.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:33 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah unless Scott is like late to mid 20’s?.

I guess I could see her as a teacher too
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 12:37 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Maybe they’re going the X-men evolution route with following them during their formative teenage and/or early 20s years.

Or they lean into the age gap a bit. Emma the preying cougar?? Sink is mid 20s so Scott could be too. Weaving is like 33.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/31/2026, 12:53 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Scott the milf hunter
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Wouldn't mind. Means more time to develop Scott and Jean just like Tony and Pepper.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 12:32 PM
Next castings I want to come to fruition.
Cailee Spaeny as Rogue
Wagner Moura as Shaw
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:34 PM
@MCUKnight11 - good picks!!.

Still would like Margaret Qualley as Rogue but oh well.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 12:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh I really like this pick. You're always good at fan casting
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/31/2026, 12:34 PM
Not bad. She is on the come up too! I see you Marvel.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/31/2026, 12:35 PM
Ey she a baddie!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:38 PM
Samara Weaving is the perfect choice for Emma since she can nail the dry wit and demeanor imo…

Plus cool to have her join her uncle Hugo in the MCU even if he’s no longer involved.

User Comment Image

If apparently casting Emma was their most thorough search then it makes me wonder if she’s the de facto lead of the film or not?.

Anyway , we’ll see but this is making me think we’ll get some kind of reveal at D23!!.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/31/2026, 12:42 PM
We're finally going to get a proper Emma Frost in one of these movies? hell yeah, getting Samara Weaving implies they are committed to the character.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/31/2026, 12:42 PM
Spider-man: Brand New Day killed my interest in the X-Men going forward... so I don't think I'll watch. I'm good with two main reboots of the X-Men, don't need a third.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 12:45 PM
She needs to drop a few pounds.

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 12:46 PM
@Batmangina - from where? Shes literally perfect.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 12:50 PM
@Nonameforme - She's got hella belly in that thumbnail. Maybe she's a Birthing Person?

User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/31/2026, 1:06 PM
@Batmangina - she's pregnant
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 1:09 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Ah. I couldn't see her girl dick in the photo so I wasn't sure she was a CIS HET birthing person and I would never assume such things.

Upon further reflection, she IS hot AF and I would put my CIS HET dirty parts on hers any time.

User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/31/2026, 12:45 PM
She's awesome.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 12:47 PM
I'm pretty sure I have all her movies on blu ray. Love her
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 7/31/2026, 12:48 PM
Maybe they are going with her already being Generation X teacher,
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/31/2026, 12:49 PM
Hugo's niece making moves
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/31/2026, 12:51 PM
Great pick.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/31/2026, 12:52 PM
I'm cool with that! ❄
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/31/2026, 12:52 PM
I’m good with this, I just hope she’s not part of the team yet. Just please whatever you do don’t cast Cooper Hoffman for Cyclops. I’d rather see someone like Harris Dickinson or George MacKay. Cyclops needs to be tall and lean and have a defined jawline…not a pudgy 5’8 ginger.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/31/2026, 12:52 PM
The first chess piece is on the board - and it just so happens to be the White Queen.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2026, 12:55 PM

Great choice. I hope she is naughty naughty slutty evil woman. She'll be more fun that way.

Yum!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 1:05 PM
Good choice for Emma Frost!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/31/2026, 1:08 PM
An upgrade for the lady who looks like a toad in a wig.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/31/2026, 1:08 PM
Amazing casting! Thank god its not Sydney Sweeney. Really happy for Samara, whe's a great actress, her recent movies are great.

Also since yesterday there is a bunch of other leaks "confirming" the rest of the cast. Feige will probably reveal all the cast at the D23 panel and maybe concept arts if we're lucky.

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