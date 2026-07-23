Wolverine Story Trailer Reveals Jean Grey's Comic-Inspired Costume, Sabretooth, And More

Following a panel for Wolverine at the San Diego Comic-Con, Insomniac Games has released the first story trailer for the game. In this latest sneak peek, we learn more about Logan's history with Jean Grey and see more of his time as part of Team X.

There's heaps of action (obviously), including some suitably bloody clashes with characters like Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and The Hand. And, for anyone doubting that the game won't push the hero to his limits, there's an incredible shot of his healing factor working overtime as he's blasted down to just his Adamantium skeleton.

Wolverine comes our way from the team behind the Spider-Man games, so expectations are high. The title will clearly take some big swings with the comics, especially as this is a world where the X-Men don't exist. Still, the same could have been said for Spider-Man, and its approach to Doctor Octopus and Venom, for example.

Other reveals in the trailer include Jean Grey's green-and-yellow costume—which takes its cues from the comics—and confirmation that The Last of Us star Troy Baker has a role in the game.

Entertainment Weekly recently spoke with Wolverine narrative director Walt Williams, who explained Insomniac's approach to delving into Logan's feral and human sides.

"We began exploring what it was about the character of Logan that we found compelling and inspirational and aspirational to explore," he shared. "For us, it really was that, while Logan is in many ways the quintessential mutant, he’s also one of the most human characters in comic history. He’s not really a superhero in that sense."

"He’s a man who is simply born different, and while that difference allowed him to help people and hurt people throughout his life in many different ways, it has led to lifetimes of pain and torment that he has to carry with him and keep inside," Williams continued. "You don’t have that level of rage or pain if you don’t have a genuinely deep yearning, caring heart inside of you."

Describing actor Liam McIntyre's take on Wolverine as "one of the most raw and honest performances I’ve ever seen in this medium," Williams went on to say that Logan is "the quintessential mutant. Part of that is because he is an outsider amongst outsiders — that emotional turmoil, that constant sense of loss and fear of his own danger, but also of the emotional damage that he causes."

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character, based on Marvel Comics.

In Wolverine, players become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes—unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination—to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Wolverine is coming to the PS5 on September 15.