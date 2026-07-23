Wolverine Story Trailer Reveals Jean Grey's Comic-Inspired Costume, Sabretooth, And More

Wolverine Story Trailer Reveals Jean Grey's Comic-Inspired Costume, Sabretooth, And More

A new story trailer for Wolverine has been released, and along with revealing more about what to expect from the game, it offers a fresh look at Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, Jean Grey, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolverine

Following a panel for Wolverine at the San Diego Comic-Con, Insomniac Games has released the first story trailer for the game. In this latest sneak peek, we learn more about Logan's history with Jean Grey and see more of his time as part of Team X.

There's heaps of action (obviously), including some suitably bloody clashes with characters like Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and The Hand. And, for anyone doubting that the game won't push the hero to his limits, there's an incredible shot of his healing factor working overtime as he's blasted down to just his Adamantium skeleton.

Wolverine comes our way from the team behind the Spider-Man games, so expectations are high. The title will clearly take some big swings with the comics, especially as this is a world where the X-Men don't exist. Still, the same could have been said for Spider-Man, and its approach to Doctor Octopus and Venom, for example.

Other reveals in the trailer include Jean Grey's green-and-yellow costume—which takes its cues from the comics—and confirmation that The Last of Us star Troy Baker has a role in the game.

Entertainment Weekly recently spoke with Wolverine narrative director Walt Williams, who explained Insomniac's approach to delving into Logan's feral and human sides.

"We began exploring what it was about the character of Logan that we found compelling and inspirational and aspirational to explore," he shared. "For us, it really was that, while Logan is in many ways the quintessential mutant, he’s also one of the most human characters in comic history. He’s not really a superhero in that sense."

"He’s a man who is simply born different, and while that difference allowed him to help people and hurt people throughout his life in many different ways, it has led to lifetimes of pain and torment that he has to carry with him and keep inside," Williams continued. "You don’t have that level of rage or pain if you don’t have a genuinely deep yearning, caring heart inside of you."

Describing actor Liam McIntyre's take on Wolverine as "one of the most raw and honest performances I’ve ever seen in this medium," Williams went on to say that Logan is "the quintessential mutant. Part of that is because he is an outsider amongst outsiders — that emotional turmoil, that constant sense of loss and fear of his own danger, but also of the emotional damage that he causes."

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character, based on Marvel Comics.

In Wolverine, players become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes—unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination—to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Wolverine is coming to the PS5 on September 15.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Wolverine Trailer: Logan Ain't No Hero In Action-Packed Teaser Revealing Lady Deathstrike First Look
Related:

Wolverine Trailer: Logan Ain't No Hero In Action-Packed Teaser Revealing Lady Deathstrike First Look
Hugh Jackman Hints At Plans To Continue Playing Wolverine After Avengers: Secret Wars
Recommended For You:

Hugh Jackman Hints At Plans To Continue Playing Wolverine After Avengers: Secret Wars

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/23/2026, 3:09 PM
I do NOT like how babyfaced he looks. He should also be more jacked.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Nomi
Nomi - 7/23/2026, 3:17 PM
@FireGunn - you don't like anything, so be quiet and keep crying.
User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/23/2026, 3:22 PM
@Nomi - I liked The Odyssey, Obsession, Project Hail Mary, Bone Temple, The Bear Season 5, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Widow's Bay, RE: Requiem, 007 First Light, and countless anime this year. You're wrong and so is this bullshit narrative.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/23/2026, 3:13 PM
Unless I’m being really blind…. Where’s the costume for Jean? That’s a formal dress
TheStranger
TheStranger - 7/23/2026, 3:47 PM
Babyfaced Logan with shampoo commercial hair and facial hair looking all sad with puppy dog eyes. This team (at least the art team) has no idea who Logan is. No idea...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2026, 3:48 PM
Looks great, love how much they're leaning into the comics with his time in Japan and Madripoor.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2026, 3:57 PM
Halloween the game, Wolverine, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, and GTA VI to end the year. [frick]ing peak
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/23/2026, 4:08 PM
Easy skip. The writing is going to be awful. The gameplay sucked as per the leaks. The visuals emasculate Wolverine and the supporting characters have been uglified also.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/23/2026, 4:15 PM

Looks sh!tty. I'll wait for some reviews from the big reviewers.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder