Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Reveals A Blood-Soaked Team-Up With Jean Grey; Sabretooth And More Confirmed

Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Reveals A Blood-Soaked Team-Up With Jean Grey; Sabretooth And More Confirmed

A new gameplay trailer for Insomniac's Wolverine game has been released, and we can promise you that this sneak peek showcases one of the craziest, bloodiest console titles you've ever seen.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolverine

Ahead of the game's long-awaited release this September, an extended gameplay trailer for Wolverine opened PlayStation's latest State of Play. This thing looks absolutely insane and shows Logan slicing and dicing his way through the Reavers, getting covered in blood (from head to toe) in the process.

As well as some truly brutal finishing moves and an Uncharted-like sequence that sees Wolverine riding a motorcycle, which he proceeds to crash into a moving truck, Jean Grey makes an appearance for a team-up that promises to delight comic book fans.

Several other mutants appear, though, including Omega Red, Leech, Sabretooth, and Mystique. The Sentinels also show up, while Wolverine's healing factor can be seen in action as he's shot, stabbed, and generally pummeled by his foes. The more damage he takes, the more we see of his Adamantium skeleton. 

This feels like a game that will push the boundaries of what the PlayStation 5 is capable of, and this being another Sony exclusive is a huge win for the platform. It's also been confirmed that pre-orders for Wolverine go live later today, so we'll keep you updated on that as more is revealed.

Insomniac previously developed Spider-ManSpider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2. There's still no word on Spider-Man 3 or a possible Venom spin-off, leaving that franchise's fate very much in the air. DLC had been expected for the sequel, but it never materialised. 

When Insomniac was hacked at the end of 2023, Wolverine's entire story and unfinished gameplay footage were leaked online. That's done nothing to dampen excitement for the game ahead of its now-confirmed September release.

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Marvel’s Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics.

In Wolverine, players become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes—unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination—to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Wolverine is coming to the PS5 on September 15. You can check out this epic, and extremely bloody, new gameplay video in the players below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 5:32 PM
That was awesome. No notes
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 5:35 PM
The director of "One Last Kill" to direct a special presentation of the MCU's Wolverine based on the Weapon X comic.
User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/2/2026, 5:44 PM
I don’t like how quickly the blood disappears from his suit and arms after the attacks.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/2/2026, 5:46 PM
Was that supposed to be Deadpool at the 7:14 mark?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/2/2026, 5:48 PM
Holy Shit.

What did I just watch?!

I'm in.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out

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