Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals That She Auditioned To Play Logan's X-23

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Stranger Things' Eleven, though she's since racked up several other Netflix credits, including the Enola Holmes franchise and the Russo Brothers' take on The Electric State.

There have been rumblings about her joining the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially reuniting her with the Russos. Brown's particular style of acting has meant that the prospect has received something of a mixed response from fans, though it turns out she could have joined the Marvel Universe almost a decade ago.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote Enola Holmes 3, Brown confirmed that she was among the young girls who auditioned for the role of Laura/X-23 in 2017's Logan.

"I screen-tested with Hugh Jackman when I was like, 11 or 12," she recalled, adding that it was for "the Wolverine movies" before confirming "it was for Logan." As for how it felt to miss out on the role to Dafne Keen, Brown added, "Broken. I felt like I probably didn't get it, because I think there was someone else [who] was better."

That is usually how auditions work, and Keen has since made the role her own. She returned as Laura in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, with the hope now being that the actress will suit up as a female Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or perhaps even the eventual X-Men reboot.

Would Brown still have played Eleven if she'd been cast as Laura? Well, yes, as Stranger Things launched in 2016, meaning it would have been down to Netflix and the Duffer Brothers to make it work, scheduling-wise.

When we spoke with Keen earlier this year, we asked The Acolyte and His Dark Materials alum what it means to have fans rooting for her to become the MCU's Wolverine, costume and all.

"Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me," Keen says in the video above. "I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly. And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something."

"And I think that what we made really did mean something. And it's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected," she continued. "And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.