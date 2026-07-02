Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals That She Auditioned To Play Logan's X-23

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals That She Auditioned To Play Logan's X-23

Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Logan's X-23, and admits that the rejection left her feeling "broken."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Logan
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Stranger Things' Eleven, though she's since racked up several other Netflix credits, including the Enola Holmes franchise and the Russo Brothers' take on The Electric State

There have been rumblings about her joining the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially reuniting her with the Russos. Brown's particular style of acting has meant that the prospect has received something of a mixed response from fans, though it turns out she could have joined the Marvel Universe almost a decade ago.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote Enola Holmes 3, Brown confirmed that she was among the young girls who auditioned for the role of Laura/X-23 in 2017's Logan.

"I screen-tested with Hugh Jackman when I was like, 11 or 12," she recalled, adding that it was for "the Wolverine movies" before confirming "it was for Logan." As for how it felt to miss out on the role to Dafne Keen, Brown added, "Broken. I felt like I probably didn't get it, because I think there was someone else [who] was better."

That is usually how auditions work, and Keen has since made the role her own. She returned as Laura in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, with the hope now being that the actress will suit up as a female Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or perhaps even the eventual X-Men reboot.

Would Brown still have played Eleven if she'd been cast as Laura? Well, yes, as Stranger Things launched in 2016, meaning it would have been down to Netflix and the Duffer Brothers to make it work, scheduling-wise.

When we spoke with Keen earlier this year, we asked The Acolyte and His Dark Materials alum what it means to have fans rooting for her to become the MCU's Wolverine, costume and all.

"Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me," Keen says in the video above. "I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly. And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something."

"And I think that what we made really did mean something. And it's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected," she continued. "And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/2/2026, 1:23 PM
Oof

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2026, 1:27 PM

Brown and Keen are both good young actresses who are very popular with young people. I wouldn't mind seeing both of them in the MCU.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/2/2026, 1:31 PM
Interesting trivia. And yet both actresses managed to deliver breakout performances with their respective characters and now are well-known. Win win. =)
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/2/2026, 1:37 PM
If Milly Bobby Brown played X23:

"Begin the adamantium application to the skeleton. Subsequently, administer the adamantium lip filler as well."

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Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2026, 1:39 PM
@MisterBones - Definitely in the running with Erin Moriarty for "Most Distracting Cosmetic Procedure."
GComix85
GComix85 - 7/2/2026, 1:42 PM
Yeah, actors audition for roles. This isn't news.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2026, 2:00 PM
I think MBB is a fine actress but I’m glad this didn’t happen since Dafne Keen was great in the role imo so they made the right choice…

I hope we see her back as X-23 in Secret Wars!!.

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Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/2/2026, 2:05 PM
Good. Because Keen is PERFECT in the role.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/2/2026, 2:33 PM
Keen is great as the character, hope she gets to do more as X-23.
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 7/2/2026, 2:35 PM
Keen has blossomed quite provocatively, to put it mildly

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