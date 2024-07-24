DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Says They Were "Terrified" About On-Screen Reunion With [SPOILER]

Though this actor's return was confirmed in the recent final trailer, some of you pointed out that you've been avoiding all marketing for the movie in a previous post, so just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

After making a big impact in James Mangold's Logan back in 2017, Dafne Keen will finally get the opportunity to reprise the role of Laura/X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine, and The Acolyte star has now admitted to being somewhat apprehensive about the prospect of an on-screen reunion with Hugh Jackman after so many years.

Keen told Deadline that she was "terrified that it wouldn't work anymore" while being interviewed before the movie's world premiere, but quickly realized that it wouldn't take them long to recapture the old chemistry.

Of course, this isn't the same Logan Laura bonded with in the previous film, so their dynamic is a little different. Without spoiling anything, we'll just say that X-23 has more than just a brief cameo and proves to be a huge highlight.

Have a look at the interview and some more photos at the links below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.