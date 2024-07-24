DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Says They Were "Terrified" About On-Screen Reunion With [SPOILER]

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Says They Were &quot;Terrified&quot; About On-Screen Reunion With [SPOILER]

While being interviewed on the red carpet of the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere, a certain actor admitted to being apprehensive about a long-awaited reunion...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Though this actor's return was confirmed in the recent final trailer, some of you pointed out that you've been avoiding all marketing for the movie in a previous post, so just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

After making a big impact in James Mangold's Logan back in 2017, Dafne Keen will finally get the opportunity to reprise the role of Laura/X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine, and The Acolyte star has now admitted to being somewhat apprehensive about the prospect of an on-screen reunion with Hugh Jackman after so many years.

Keen told Deadline that she was "terrified that it wouldn't work anymore" while being interviewed before the movie's world premiere, but quickly realized that it wouldn't take them long to recapture the old chemistry.

Of course, this isn't the same Logan Laura bonded with in the previous film, so their dynamic is a little different. Without spoiling anything, we'll just say that X-23 has more than just a brief cameo and proves to be a huge highlight.

Have a look at the interview and some more photos at the links below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Talk Possible Spider-Man Team-Up As Formula 1 Team Alpine Reveals MCU Livery
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Talk Possible Spider-Man Team-Up As Formula 1 Team Alpine Reveals MCU Livery
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hits Metacritic With Surprisingly Low Score But There's Better News On Rotten Tomatoes
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hits Metacritic With Surprisingly Low Score But There's Better News On Rotten Tomatoes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/24/2024, 9:38 AM
Hey Mark, do you have your personal review up? May have missed it if you did.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2024, 9:40 AM
@Arthorious - No, still working on it... it's slow going.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/24/2024, 9:43 AM
@MarkCassidy - Slow going cos you enjoyed it and a lot to unpack whilst trying to avoid spoilers or slow going cos it didn't work for you and struggling to put your finger on why?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2024, 9:54 AM
@Apophis71 - Nah, I loved it... I'm just trying to approach it from a slightly different angle.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/24/2024, 9:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - Cool :D
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/24/2024, 9:39 AM
I've gyat to watch this movie at midnight
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 9:58 AM
Watched twice already. Fun but forgettable, like watching a saturday morning cartoon
Amuro
Amuro - 7/24/2024, 10:07 AM
@vectorsigma - The first reactions from the spectators in France are not good. They're more mixed than anything at best.

I wonder if we're not heading toward a The Last Jedi scenario with good press reviews but VERY mixed reactions from the spectators.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:13 AM
@Amuro - it is really hard to rely on press reviews nowadays. Conflict of interest is always there, be it for free premier tickets or outright checks. Who will say negative for those???

It is really not good overall.
CapA
CapA - 7/24/2024, 10:33 AM
@Amuro - Bonjour ! Nah, it's not TLJ awful, it's quite good but not great Biggest flaw to me is there's a lot of talking scenes - and they're good and they're needed - but it feels like those scenes will be fast forwarded when you have it on Blu-ray
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:06 AM
The action in the 3rd act in the void is horrible. I saw a metacritic comparison to a highschool production and i agree.

Peaked at Deadpool 1.
Amuro
Amuro - 7/24/2024, 10:17 AM
@vectorsigma - I don't think it's about how the movie is performing in comparison to the previous Deadpool movies but whether or not it takes a step toward making the MCU relevant again after the slump from the last five years.

Deadpool & Wolverine is literally the next movie after the biggest box-office bomb of all time (The Marvels) and the only MCU movie this year. If it doesn't perform well because of bad word-to-mouth, it doesn't bear any good news for Marvel Studios (though Disney could count on the success of Inside Out 2 to save their year).
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:18 AM
@Amuro - i for one believe that this movie shouldve big mcu imolications to make people care again for the mcu.

Sorry to spoil but there is none.

It prides itself as a "farewell" to fox characters but it fell flat for me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:09 AM
Also, i dont like it how they just decided to make the tva guys be fodder for the violence.

How can we take the serious "i want to save my friends" deadpool if he just mangles people, who are not really bad guys like that? These are in the trailers btw.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2024, 10:20 AM
@vectorsigma - I mean, THEY weren't his friends... Deadpool has never been afraid to murder a shit load of people if they get in his way.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:27 AM
@MarkCassidy - i know they are not his friends, but they are really not bad guys to deserve such violence unlike the henchmen of francis in part 1 for example

I mean those can be done on nova's henchmen for that bloody action sequence (the rationale of having henchmen is still a question to me), and just mildly incapacitate the tva guys.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2024, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma - But why would he differentiate is my point? All he knew about the TVA at that point is that they were threatening t destroy his world.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:41 AM
@MarkCassidy - it was actually just paradox that threatened his world, and he just punched him.

Was just hoping that the writing gave it some more thought. These tva guys are just folllowing orders and are actually not violent in trying to reprimand him with their prune sticks. Rules of engagement.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/24/2024, 10:14 AM
underwhelming movie lol.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:18 AM
@YouFlopped - i agree, even though you are trolling lolz
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 10:24 AM
The biggest DCU fan on this site saw the movie before everyone else TWICE already, and he said it’s forgettable. He’s definitely telling the truth 100%.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:31 AM
@FireandBlood - im more of a gunn fan than dc.

I just want to balance it out as i watched the marvels twice too. Every cbm from maevel and dc i do it.

Im telling you. It is forgettable with no mcu implications whatsoever and the tva just a tool for the contrivances in the story

You can all decide for yourselves and we can talk about it
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 10:34 AM
@vectorsigma - Tell me, how did you manage to watch a movie that hasn’t been released yet twice? That’s what I’m interested in…

Because not even the press have seen it twice.
Amuro
Amuro - 7/24/2024, 10:36 AM
@vectorsigma - You watched The Marvels twice ? Who does that ? I've seen it once and it was enough. The movie is boring as hell and the only moment worthy of note is the WTF singing sequence with Brie Larson turning into a Disney princess.

Well, at least, we made the effort to watch the movie. Nearly no one watched it.
Amuro
Amuro - 7/24/2024, 10:37 AM
@FireandBlood - The movie is already released in some territories like France.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 10:40 AM
@Amuro - Let’s see if he commits to being French then…
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:43 AM
@FireandBlood - im not in the US, and all blockbusters are shown in advance here.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2024, 10:46 AM
@Amuro - lol

Didnt have a choice, i have a habit of watching a movie during day 1 (wednesdays) and watched it with my kid by the weekend.

For D&W, it is different. Watched it twice on day 1. Cant bring the kid in the weekend because it is R
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 10:47 AM
@vectorsigma -

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder