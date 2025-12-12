Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Rumored To Have Huge Moment In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY That May Elicit “Screams”

Following his retirement from Wolverine with 2017's Logan, Hugh Jackman made his triumphant return as the conflicted hero in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, which was a box office hit (although it's said to have turned a very small profit), set up its two protagonists as important players in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So far, the heroes have not been confirmed to appear in either of said movies, but there's been conflicting information regarding their involvement.

An earlier report from Forbes seemed to confirm their roles, but there's still no official information on whether or not they'll actually make their presence felt in the blockbusters. Regardless, most scoopers seem to agree on at least Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returning. Now, a new rumor has come out that teases a spectacular comeback from the hero. If true, it looks like fans coud be in line for a groundbreaking moment from the clawed mutant with an impact akin to memorable scenes from Avengers: Endgame.

Scooper Alex Perez, from The Cosmic Circus, took to X to cryptically respond to a tweet from Discussing Film talking about Hugh Jackman teasing his return as Wolverine. Perez replied with: "Something ain't right..."

He then replied to his own tweet with: "This will make sense in 1 year's time FYI," seemingly teasing he was referring to Avengers: Doomsday, which comes out in a year. A fan responded to the post, stating that Perez's comment meant Wolverine would be "dead," to which he said: "Au Contraire Mon Amie." Another fan asked him to elaborate. The scooper did so, teasing that Logan would have a moment in the film that would elicit a fan reaction that would rival those elicited by the likes of the aforementioned Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"If you take the loudest crowd reactions from [Infinity War], Endgame, [No Way Home], Deadpool and Wolverine, and put them in an IMAX theater together, combined, their screams probably won't reach the level of reactions and screams that the moment I'm referencing might get."

If you take the loudest crowd reactions from IW, Endgame, NWH, Deadpool and Wolverine, and put them in an IMAX theater together, combined, their screams probably won’t reach the level of reactions and screams that the moment I’m referencing might get. https://t.co/IBqODRKrHj — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) December 11, 2025

Another user suggested that meant Wolverine would be passing the torch to another character. Perez, however, seemingly hinted at Logan taking someone under his wing: " Nope. He's taking that shit, running with it and bringing someone for the ride."

Nope. He’s taking that shit, running with it and bringing someone for the ride. https://t.co/GSl4iDTi82 — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) December 11, 2025

It's difficult to imagine what moment centering on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine would draw the same ecstatic response from fans as Endgame or Now Way Home did. If true, though, it makes Avengers: Doomsday an even more exciting proposition. Also curious is Perez's apparent hint that the hero won't be passing the torch to someone else, but will instead seemingly take them on as an apprentice. X-23 is a big part of Jackman's Wolverine lore, so she could be the character the scooper is apparently referring to.

Marvel Studios is currently working on an X-Men reboot helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. As such, if accurate, perhaps Logan's storyline could be tied to the upcoming film. Doomsday is still a year away, but all the purported information coming out about it—including this new rumor—makes it sound like one of Marvel's most exciting projects yet.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 19, 2026.

What do you think about this new rumor regarding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine? What's your guess about Perez's comments? Let me know in the comments!