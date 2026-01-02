WONDER MAN Posters Reveal A Surprising Status Quo Shift For Superheroes And Tease Doorman's MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has released three new posters for Wonder Man, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the series. Hollywood has banned all superpowers, seemingly after an incident on set with (or on the set of) "Doorman."

It's worth noting that the mutant Doorman will appear in the MCU TV series, so we're inclined to believe that "The Doorman Clause" refers to an incident with that character that's led to superpowered individuals being banned from the film industry.

In the comics, DeMarr Davis was introduced in the pages of West Coast Avengers #46 in 1989. Created by the legendary John Byrne, he's an average guy who answers a classified ad in the newspaper seeking "costumed adventures" to join a new team.

Suiting up as Doorman, he used his teleporting and intangibility powers to take a crack at being a superhero. His history on the page is limited, but DeMarr joined the Great Lakes Avengers, a largely comical team of wannabe heroes.

It's previously been revealed that stand-up comic Byron Bowers will portray the character in Wonder Man. With these posters, we have an explanation as to why Simon Williams is hiding his powers and being hunted down by the Department of Damage Control.

Wonder Man Head Writer Andrew Guest previously explained, "[Wonder Man] is incredibly powerful in a way that even he is not fully aware. But he doesn't care. Simon wants to be Daniel Day-Lewis."

Marvel Studios Director of Production and Development Brian Gay later added, "He doesn't even know the extent of what his powers are. Simon has these superpowers and feels a responsibility to help, but his main goal is to be an actor. And that's complicated by the fact that he lives in a world where superheroes exist and aliens could come down from the sky at any moment."

Check out these new Wonder Man posters in the Instagram gallery below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.