Deadpool And Wolverine Seemingly Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

A new report from Forbes seems to confirm that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will appear in not only Avengers: Doomsday, but also Avengers: Secret Wars.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 29, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Source: Forbes

The MCU fandom has been busy speculating on what other past Marvel actors (aside from the original X-Men cast, of course) will return to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Two performers in particular have generated quite a lot of interest regarding this matter: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Multiple rumors and reports from credible sources have floated around regarding their potential involvement as Deadpool and Wolverine in the upcoming blockbusters, but nothing has been confirmed... until now, perhaps.

After much speculation, we may have confirmation that the two heroes will indeed appear in the next two Avengers features. Forbes published a report regarding the unexpectedly high budget of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Buried deep within the article, the outlet seemed to confirm the return of the characters for Doomsday and Secret Wars

"Deadpool and Wolverine are also expected to star in the MCU's next two kid-friendly Avengers movies."

In its report, Forbes pulled several pieces of information from two other outlets—That Park Place and The Standard. However, the bit about Wolverine and Deadpool being part of Doomsday and its follow-up is only stated by Forbes, which could give credence to the fact that the site unexpectedly revealed previously unconfirmed reports.

Having said that, it's also possible this may not be a confirmation of any kind. It could simply be that Forbes' statement stemmed from the various rumors regarding the characters' potential involvement in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Nevertheless, the site has reinforced a notion that has seemed clear to many invested in the cast of the Avengers two-parter. 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine was entirely focused on the MCU multiverse, playing with the concept arguably more than any other Marvel Studios film up until that point—perhaps even more so than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As such, it feels obvious that its protagonists will have some sort of role in the multiverse-heavy Doomsday and Secret Wars. Things could ultimately go in another direction, of course, but the Deadpool threequel put too much effort into expanding Marvel's multiverse through its two protagonists to not include them in the culmination of the multiverse saga. 

Curiously, Hugh Jackman recently addressed a potential return as Wolverine. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor was asked if he could make a comeback as the three-clawed hero down the line. Jackman replied: "Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again. I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me."

In September, meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was asked about a potential involvement in Doomsday. While promoting the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which he produced, Entertainment Weekly asked the actor if he would include John Candy Easter eggs in Avengers: Doomsday, as he'd done in past projects. Reynolds stated: 

"There's four that I've got in there. Of course, I've written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody's seen 'em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that's about as far as I'll go on that one."

Forbes' article does appear to lend some credence to the rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine will be joining Earth's Mghtiest Heroes in their next adventures. Yet, as mentioned, it's important to remember the comment might have just been a slip, influenced by prevalent online speculation, as opposed to a confirmation based on Forbes' own reporting. 

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to hit theaters December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then arrive on December 17, 2027. 

What do you think about Forbes' comments regarding Deadpool and Wolverine? Do you think it was a confirmation of their involvement in Doomsday and Secret Wars? Tell me your thoughts!

