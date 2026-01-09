WONDER MAN TV Spot Teases Simon Williams' Hidden Superpowers As He Seeks Hollywood Stardom

The latest TV spot for Marvel Television's Wonder Man reveals a new look at Simon Williams' hidden superpowers. We also have news on when the review embargo for the series will be lifted.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2026 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Marvel Television has shared a new promo for Wonder Man, revealing more about Simon Williams' journey to superstardom. It also teases his secret superpowers, with the actor's eyes glowing at different points before unleashing his ion powers.

Following reports that Marvel Studios won't explore the source of Simon's powers in Wonder Man, there's speculation that the character will be revealed as yet another mutant. That would be a major departure from the comics, where Simon received his powers from Baron Zemo. 

We can also tell you that critics will receive all episodes of Wonder Man on Monday. The social media embargo lifts on January 22 at 8.30pm PT/11.30pm ET, with full reviews—including our own—going live on January 26 at 9.00am PT/12.00pm ET.

In 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk much about today either, except to say it’s extremely different from anything we’ve done before. It’s very exciting to still be able to do new things."

When discussing the inspiration behind MCU TV shows, Feige stated that Marvel Studios is "continuing to try new storylines and taking characters to new places." He added, "Sometimes they’ll hit, sometimes they won’t, but if you stop trying, that is when you atrophy, and the whole thing falls in on itself.”

Check out this new promo for Wonder Man in the X post below. We also have a couple of meta posters for the Disney+ series.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSpider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (CommunityHawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature. 

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
