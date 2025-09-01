RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Status As Deadpool Gets Another Big Update

Following conflicting reports from the trades about Deadpool's role in Avengers: Doomsday (two said it's happening, one said it's not), one scooper claims to have now set the record straight. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were two rare fan-pleasing successes for 20th Century Fox, so when Marvel Studios regained the rights to the X-Men franchise, it seemed inevitable that Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth would eventually enter the MCU.

That finally happened with last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, a $1.4 billion mega-hit that finally opened the door to R-rated storytelling from the Disney-owned Marvel Studios. Since then, all eyes have been on when and where Wade Wilson and Logan will return. 

After that run-in with the TVA, they've both made a permanent home on Earth 10005, a reality we anticipate visiting in Avengers: Doomsday when Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes clash with the X-Men. Deadpool & Wolverine also teased a team-up between Wade and Thor, and Reynolds is reportedly still hard at work on a project thought to be a post-Secret Wars X-Force.

The trades recently shared conflicting reports about whether Deadpool will be in Avengers: Doomsday. However, scooper Daniel Richtman is today reporting that he can "100% confirm" the anti-hero will be in the upcoming ensemble. 

Will Hugh Jackman's Wolverine join him? We'd guess so, though there are still many actors who are missing from this movie's cast (whether they're meant to be surprises or among those announced closer to next December is a mystery for now). 

"I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds has previously said. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: DoomsdayAvengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted. 

You can watch our interview with Deadpool & Wolverine editors Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

FrankTheTank87
FrankTheTank87 - 9/1/2025, 1:42 PM
I’m sure I’m not the only one thinking this, but his quote about being the end of the road when Deadpool becomes an X-Men or an Avenger makes sense. Cause Deadpool teams up with others, but never really becomes “part” of a team, other than his version of X-Force, which came to a deadly end lol. So reading between the lines doesn’t mean he wouldn’t show up in both of these movies, but Deadpool will always be an outsider and never fully involved with both teams. He’ll still find a way not to make it permanent.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/1/2025, 1:59 PM
@FrankTheTank87 - exactomundo
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/1/2025, 2:15 PM
@FrankTheTank87 - yep, he'll go from the looney add on of a character for jokes, then do something heroic to become part of the team, then after everyone loves him he'll kill someones pet parrot in an impromptu acid water gun fight and get kicked off the team in the end
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 2:02 PM
This "film" will be a mess. 2 hours of cameos, fanservice, and terrible dialogue
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/1/2025, 2:15 PM
@WalletsClosed - It won’t live up to the hype and prestige of Infinity war/endgame because that was the peak. They had a solid foundation to work with enabling them to produce the best films that the MCU could offer. Phase one to three was the pinnacle in long term storytelling. Post Endgame, the MCU has struggled to maintain the status quo.

Im optimistic because the Russos are back along with a previous writer who worked on the last two films. The return of the original Xmen cast has me stoked. Die hard fan of the IP & franchise, I’m already satisfied. It’s pure fan service for me. I’m not expecting great storytelling or execution just two films that are good, competent and memorable.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2025, 2:22 PM
@WalletsClosed - one of the very few times I agree with you
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 2:47 PM
@lazlodaytona - You should agree with me all the time lol
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/1/2025, 2:23 PM
This film is going to be a disaster.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2025, 2:24 PM
"Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were two rare fan-pleasing successes for 20th Century Fox..."

Rare? Yes, FOX had a lot of misses like EVERY OTHER superhero franchise, but they definitely nailed it more often than missed.

Negative much? Rare .... please
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/1/2025, 2:30 PM

X-Force, Cable, and Domino are needed to bring out the best version of Deadpool. They have to show up in a big way as important players and to be here for the X-Men stuff after all this mega-mashup stuff is over. Maybe Jackman Wolverine winds up with that bunch. Or maybe he dies in the most epic way saving the universe at the end of Secret Wars, kind of like Tony dying at the end of Endgame.
marveldc4life
marveldc4life - 9/1/2025, 2:37 PM
I don’t know how the mcu is going to do after secret wars, but I can guarantee that the hype trail is going to be real by the time spiderman brand new day comes out. If spiderman crushes it and gives us something spectacular (no pun intended) it will get everyone super hyped for the avengers movies. Also being 36 years old if these last two films are fan service and awesome fights I’m here for it. Plus all the OG avengers are coming back for the first time since Endgame so it will be hype level 3,000.

