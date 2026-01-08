AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Says He "Broke" Pedro Pascal, But Was It During A Fight Scene?

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Says He &quot;Broke&quot; Pedro Pascal, But Was It During A Fight Scene?

X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming has teased his return as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, revealing that Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal was injured during their first scene together.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2026 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Alan Cumming first played Nightcrawler in 2003's X2: X-Men United, and he'll finally reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor has shared a few exciting hints about the movie—including a possible clash between Kurt Wagner and Mister Fantastic—but has since chosen his words carefully after receiving a telling off from Marvel Studios.

The teleporter's attack on the White House in the X-Men sequel is still considered iconic, and the actor reprising the role in the MCU is incredibly exciting (he's previously said that Bryan Singer was the reason he walked away from the role). The Russo Brothers are no doubt eager to at least match the sequence, especially as Cumming's return is so long-awaited.

The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and was asked what fans can expect from Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday

"All of [the X-Men cast] are in it, too," the Scottish actor started. "What was funny was that in my first scene with Pedro, he hurt his neck and had to go home. I broke Pedro."

Kimmel pushed Cumming on whether that occurred during a fight scene. "No, I wasn't fighting. No, no. I was just, sort of, being...we were just together in a scene, and I wasn't fighting, no," he claimed. "He's got these big long arms and everything, so it's quite complicated. I do have a tail, but I didn't have my tail on at the time. Pedro didn't have his arms on either."

As a reminder, it was last May when Cumming said he "was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene," adding, "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What, who am I fighting with?' [They’re like,] 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.' I can't quite believe [that]."

So, yes, this injury almost certainly occurred while Mister Fantastic and Nightcrawler were squaring off! We're assuming that Cumming is joking about Pascal's long arms, though it would be interesting if the Russo Brothers had somehow figured out a way to create practical stretching effects in Avengers: Doomsday

You can hear more from Cumming on Avengers: Doomsday around the 3:00 mark in the video below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
WANDAVISION Star Kat Dennings Reveals Whether She'll Return As Darcy Lewis In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

WANDAVISION Star Kat Dennings Reveals Whether She'll Return As Darcy Lewis In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: All Four Teaser Trailers Ranked From Worst To Best
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: All Four Teaser Trailers Ranked From Worst To Best

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder