DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Finds The Man Without Fear Preparing To Battle New Foes...And A New Profession

Daredevil #1 by acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man) is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated comic book launches.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age. A fresh start that's perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the run will see Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil.

Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

Today, we have a lettered preview of Daredevil #1, and new comments from Phillips on her plans for the Man Without Fear.

"Our Daredevil is very confident in his abilities as Daredevil. He's a seasoned vigilante pro," the writer explains. "But the classroom offers a challenge that pushes Matt Murdock completely out of his comfort zone. This isn't just about knowing the law, but dealing with a group of students younger than him who approach the law in different ways than Matt might."

"It also offers a great place for new characters and a constant wrinkle in Matt's plans. It's tough to be a crime fighter when you have to teach an 8am class...not that I've tried," Phillips continued. "It's maybe day 2 of teaching that Matt is already trying to call in a favor to find a substitute teacher, if that's any indication of how well he's managing being Daredevil and a professor."

It's always a risk to introduce a new villain into the pages of an established series like Daredevil. Still, 'ol Hornhead doesn't have the greatest rogues gallery in comics—beyond obvious names like The Kingpin and Bullseye—so Phillips has the opportunity to add a new icon to the mix.

"Omen brings the combination of noir and horror to Hell's Kitchen to oppose Daredevil...or Matt, actually," she teased. "Omen shows up looking for Matt Murdock but finds Daredevil. While Daredevil tries to contend physically with Omen, part of the mystery is how Matt Murdock is so tangled in Omen's web."

"When writing Omen, I took inspiration from Gothic literature and Greek tragedies. He's both monstrous and tragic, and I'm excited for readers to start unraveling his mystery alongside Daredevil as the story progresses," Phillips concluded.

Check out this first look at Daredevil #1 below.

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we’ve NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

On Sale 3/18