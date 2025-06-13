AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Sparks Wolverine Return Speculation After Sharing New Video

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Sparks Wolverine Return Speculation After Sharing New Video

While we expect Hugh Jackman to suit up as Wolverine again in Avengers: Doomsday, the actor has got fans excited about the possibility with a new social media post showing off his latest training regime...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion last summer. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan's claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's iconic take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

It's no great surprise, then, that the Australian actor is expected to return as Logan in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, his name was absent from Marvel Studios' massive cast reveal, leading to concerns that a deal hasn't been reached. 

While it remains to be seen whether Wolverine's return is being saved as a surprise or part of a future casting announcement, Jackman has sparked a fresh wave of speculation with a new Instagram post. 

Presented without context, the actor shared a training video which appears to show him getting back into Wolverine-ready shape. That's not necessarily what he's up to here, but the comments on his post are flooded with mentions of the clawed mutant as fans express their excitement.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK, with the X-Men expected to be a big part of the story that's being told. Jackman is bound to be part of that, even if he's given more to do in the next movie. 

Much has been said about what Marvel Studios will do post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Should the role then be recast or does Wolverine get put on the shelf for most (if not all) of the Mutant Saga? Few fans would complain about Henry Cavill taking over the role following his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo...even he’s not Jackman, though!

Either way, The Cavillrine might be out of luck because back in January, scooper @MyTimeToShineH, claimed that the Australian actor is "not even close to being done" and intends to play Wolverine for at least another 10 years. We'll see. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

I Was like, 'Huh?': Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
Related:

"I Was like, 'Huh?'": Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Chris Evans Says He Feels Sad That He Wasn't Invited To The Party
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Chris Evans Says He Feels Sad That He Wasn't "Invited To The Party"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/13/2025, 11:30 AM
i want him back as wolverine for sure!! but sometimes a workout is just a workout
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/13/2025, 11:34 AM
@supermanrex - Right!??

That picture is also begging to be used in a meme or amateur photoshop haha
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/13/2025, 11:40 AM
@UnderBelly - Reynolds is already on it!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/13/2025, 11:45 AM
@supermanrex -
And sometimes a cigar is just a cigar

User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 6/13/2025, 11:56 AM
@Goldboink - Lois and Clark season 3, the girl with the cigar, if anyone is curious. Bruce Campbell was in it as well.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/13/2025, 12:05 PM
@Timerider -
Well what do you know! I just searched for Cigar Gif and it popped up.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/13/2025, 11:31 AM
Long way to go until 90!
grif
grif - 6/13/2025, 11:39 AM
take all the roids you can bro
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 11:41 AM
A man can’t just even exercise nowadays without fan speculation going into overdrive…

Honestly , I think it’s more or less guaranteed he will be in Doomsday or atleast Secret Wars to reprise the role one last time truly but this could likely just be a workout lol.

Anyway , it will be nice to see him have a proper goodbye for real (again) in the role since I think it’s time for a new actor post SW for the role personally even though I have enjoyed his performance & version of the character.

User Comment Image
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/13/2025, 11:44 AM
2 B honest, the R-rated content didn't improve the movie 4 me. Coulda been PG-13 and I wouldn't have enjoyed it any less - quite the opposite, in fact. Same with movies like Oppenheimer - that film didn't need anything in it that yielded the R-rating. Beggars can't be choosers, I guess...but they can be Editors. 🤷‍♂️😏
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/13/2025, 11:46 AM
Love Hugh as Wolverine, but also don’t hate the idea of Henry who is 16 years younger picking up the mantle as the MCU version. Pair him with Alan Ritchson, who is huge and about the same age as Cavill, as Victor Creed and I’d watch the hell out of it! Saw them together in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ and couldn’t stop seeing them as Logan and Creed. :)
IMCOOLURNOT
IMCOOLURNOT - 6/13/2025, 11:50 AM
I love it when fat people say someone is on roids.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/13/2025, 11:50 AM
Ten years could just be 4 films. The two Avengers films and 1-2 X-men films. He might be done filming them by 2029 or even 2030.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2025, 11:50 AM
That man ain't going nowhere as the character, good for him.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/13/2025, 11:55 AM
No hair, no beard, no dice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 12:02 PM
@Clintthahamster - good point.

Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if we just see him in Secret Wars.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/13/2025, 12:03 PM
Till he's 90....ugh
gambgel
gambgel - 6/13/2025, 12:04 PM
would be awesome if this time CYCLOPS gets a bigger role than Wolverine.

Hugh had the biggest role in all the Xmen movies he was in. Scott having the biggest role in Avengers Doomsday would be fresh and.... fair. Im just tired of the same X-Men formula, its part of the problem why the Fox franchise never reached all its potential. Hopefully the Russo brother correct that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/13/2025, 12:06 PM
Blah, DP3 is so forgettable.
Meanwhile 32 years ago today, the greatest movie ever was revealed to the world
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/13/2025, 12:07 PM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder