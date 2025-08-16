WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Kristin Wiig Joins MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie As Roboto

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie wrapped principal photography earlier this year and is now in the post-production stage, but we're just now getting word on a new addition to the cast.

THR reports that Kristin Wiig will voice the character of Roboto, one of He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine) allies.

Wiig played the villainous Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, but is mainly known for comedic roles in the likes of Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters (2016), and Paul.

Roboto was a robot (believe it or not) who was built by Man-At-Arms to join the ranks of He-Man's Heroic Warriors. The character, who is usually depicted as a male, emerged as one of the most popular action figures in the classic MOTU toy line due to his transparent chest and interchangeable arm.

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Medes as Teela, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.