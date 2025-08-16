WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Kristin Wiig Joins MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie As Roboto

We have a (very) late addition to the cast of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, with Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristin Wiig set to voice the heroic Roboto...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 16, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie wrapped principal photography earlier this year and is now in the post-production stage, but we're just now getting word on a new addition to the cast.

THR reports that Kristin Wiig will voice the character of Roboto, one of He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine) allies.

Wiig played the villainous Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, but is mainly known for comedic roles in the likes of Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters (2016), and Paul.

Roboto was a robot (believe it or not) who was built by Man-At-Arms to join the ranks of He-Man's Heroic Warriors. The character, who is usually depicted as a male, emerged as one of the most popular action figures in the classic MOTU toy line due to his transparent chest and interchangeable arm.

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Medes as Teela, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/16/2025, 9:09 AM
So Roboto is a gynoid now or she'll do a deep voice?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/16/2025, 9:10 AM
Domo arigato!
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 8/16/2025, 9:15 AM
It's like they are going out of their way to not make this for He-Man fans. That was one of my favorite toys as a kid and this casting is garbage. Oh well, Hollywood screwing up another beloved property from our childhood is nothing new, it's just par for the course now it seems.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/16/2025, 9:19 AM
@WarMonkey - it’s a good thing you’re not over dramatic 😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/16/2025, 9:15 AM
why did techno b1tch do this? why did she not just turn around?
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 9:18 AM
@harryba11zack - Nanite T-1000
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/16/2025, 9:29 AM
@harryba11zack - What Playstation 2 game is this?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/16/2025, 9:39 AM
@harryba11zack - did you finally see the movie couch dweller lmao
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/16/2025, 9:16 AM
She gets done so dirty the more I think about it... Ww84, Ghostbusters reboot...
And she's actually good.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 9:29 AM
@Slotherin - I actually didn't hate either movie. However, it's worrying that they cast Kristin Wiig
in this considering her other two sci-fi roles in popular franchises' movies are viewed as very negatively overall by critics and fans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 9:35 AM
@Slotherin - agreed.

Granted , I actually got some enjoyment out of WW 1984 and Ghostbusters (not great by any means though not the disasters also others say either) but she did her job well in both imo.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 9:26 AM
Kristin Wiig?! Seriously?
I don't care that they cast a woman in the part, but hasn't she done enough damage to popular I.P.s?
Ghostbusters and then Wonder Woman... Now He-Man too?! Master of the Universe is finally coming together with real-life actors (with added CGI) portraying these out-of-this-world characters and they decide to cast HER at the last second. Kristin Wiig.
It's like these people don't want to work in the business anymore after this.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/16/2025, 9:31 AM
*Roboto PMS "jokes" incoming*
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/16/2025, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 8/16/2025, 9:33 AM
I've seen AI stuff way more faithful than this film apparently is. Not hating on the actress cause I really didn't see her in a lot of stuff.

But it's a matter of time we see full lenght stuff made with AI that'll be better than Hollywood productions. It will happen and they should prepare for that by making good, fan pleasing movies asap.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/16/2025, 9:41 AM
Travis Knight hasn't missed, I'll give it a chance even though I hate many aspects of this production
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/16/2025, 9:42 AM
And the Gear Wars continue.....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 9:45 AM
Cool , I like Kristen Wiig so I’m down to see (or hear) her in this film…

I don’t particularly care if the character has been “male” before though I’m sure some will because it won’t matter if she does well at the end of the day which I’m sure she will.

Plus , Roboto has had different characterizations & even backstories to an extent in the iterations it has been involved in so it’s fine if it’s “female” in one.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

