MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Dark Horse Launches New Ongoing Series Ahead Of Next Year's Movie

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Masters of the Universe fans, with a new live-action movie hitting theaters in June, a new animated series (we're not sure if it'll be set in the same universe), and all of the usual tie-in merchandise that's certain to follow.

Now, Dark Horse Comics (via IGN) has announced that the publisher's current miniseries, Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Flaws, is expanding into a monthly ongoing series titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The change will be implemented from issue #5 onwards, after "The Sword of Flaws" story arc wraps up. Issue #5 kicks off a new storyline called "The Battle of Snake Mountain."

Though this new comic run won't be set in the same continuity as the upcoming movie (the character designs on the covers below don't represent what we'll see on the screen), things may change down the line, and, depending on how long the series runs, we could see certain storylines influence the plots of potential sequels.

Writer Tim Seeley will remain on the series going forward, with a new team of artsts including Reilly Brown (Masters of the Universe: Phantoms of Despair), colorist Jim Charalampadis (The Amazing Spider-Man), and letterer AndWorld Design. Issue #5 features covers by Brown and Ciro Nieli.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but the project ultimately fell by the wayside.We'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.