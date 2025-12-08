RUMOR: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE First Trailer Release Window Has Been Revealed

Masters of the Universe will finally bring a live-action He-Man back to the big screen, and excitement among fans to return to Eternia is high. The pressure is on filmmaker Travis Knight to do right by the beloved property, and a proper first look at the 2026 movie feels long overdue.

Fortunately, as we first reported on Toonado.com, it seems we don't have long to wait before seeing what this reboot has in store for us. Masters of the Universe wasn't featured at this past weekend's CCXP event in Brazil as some had hoped or expected, but He-Mania.com reports that the first teaser trailer could be released this week.

We don't have a specific date or time, but this is shaping up to be a busy few days for trailers. A Supergirl sneak peek is officially on the way, and Avengers: Doomsday's teaser should be with us before Avatar: Fire and Ash's release next Friday.

Set photos from Masters of the Universe raised eyebrows. Those showed He-Man wearing regular clothes while being confronted by a couple of cops on Earth. However, leaked word from test screenings has suggested we can expect cartoon-accurate costumes for the movie's leads.

"I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting," He-Man actor Nicholas Galitzine said in a recent interview. "It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are."

"There was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor. But I really am extremely excited for people to see this movie and to meet Adam."

Calling Masters of the Universe's action sequences and set pieces "incredible," the actor added, "There’s a really human story in there as well. I think if I’m going to do something with that level of spectacle, I have to have that as well."

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.