SUPERGIRL Official Trailer Teaser Reveals The Maiden Of Might Like You've Never Seen Her Before!

The rumours are true: Supergirl's first trailer will be released later this week! Social media scoopers have claimed that it's coming on Thursday, and while that's yet to be confirmed, select members of the press in New York are currently attending a splashy launch event.

That may seem a tad excessive for a teaser trailer, but DC Studios has made it a priority to schmooze a handful of big publications since launch. This event is the latest example, though Superman had a similar marketing campaign last December.

If Supergirl follows in the Man of Steel's footsteps, you can expect a poster tomorrow. We may also get updates on plans for the wider DCU from co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Back to this sneak peek, and while it's only a few seconds long, it depicts Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow looking vastly different from what you might expect. In a nod to Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, the Kryptonian is shown dishevelled and waiting at an intergalactic bus stop, of sorts.

"The main reason for Kara showing up is to show that Superman not only risked his life to go save a dog that was his dog, that so many of us would do, he was watching the dog for somebody else," James Gunn said over the summer when asked about Supergirl's cameo role in Superman. "The dog's a pain in his ass. He didn't want to take that dog. She's off being irresponsible."

"He doesn't want to have to watch a dog. He's having to save the world every two seconds. And even still, he goes to the ends of the earth for that dog."

"To me, that's one of the most touching things in the movie. Earlier, when Lois says, 'It's just a dog,' and he says, 'Yeah, not even a very good one, but it's probably scared,' it just shows you the depths of his empathy," the filmmaker continued. "I find that so touching. Then, when you find out at the end, it's not even his dog; she just left it with him."

Check out the Supergirl trailer teaser below and stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.