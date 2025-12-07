RUMOR: SUPERGIRL Trailer's Release Date Revealed - But Will It Go Head-To-Head With AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY?

Much has been said about the first Supergirl trailer being released this month, but we now have a big update from Daniel Richtman. He's reporting that a press event is taking place today to debut the teaser, with an online release scheduled for Thursday, December 11.

If Supergirl follows the same marketing patterns as Superman, we can potentially expect a new poster to follow this event tomorrow. James Gunn will likely speak to those in attendance about the current state of the DCU, sharing various updates about the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate.

It's previously been reported that Disney plans to release a trailer on Thursday, leading to speculation about it being the long-awaited first look at Avengers: Doomsday.

It would be a disaster for Supergirl to release its first trailer at the same time as Avengers: Doomsday, as the Marvel Studios movie will almost certainly overshadow the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing. We'll see how the week develops, but we'd advise checking ComicBookMovie.com as often as possible for updates!

"I thought, 'What have I done?' I really struggled to believe I could do it," Supergirl star Milly Alcock recently said of being cast in the role. "I even called the director [Craig Gillespie] saying, 'I don't know how to be that person. I'm just me.'"

"Eventually I realised the only way through was to trust myself," the House of the Dragon star continued. "I always believe life is right on time. Things happen when they're supposed to, whether you feel ready or not."

A supposed description of the Supergirl trailer has done the rounds online, and while it is AI-generated, several online scoopers appear to have confirmed it's largely accurate:

"The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking dishevelled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly." "The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.