MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Runtime Possibly Revealed As Another Reaction From Recent Test Screenings Is Revealed

We recently learned that the first test screenings for Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe movie took place earlier this month.

Early reviews from those were positive, and while fans had some nitpicks with a few different reveals (including what sounds may end up being a largely humour-driven take on Eternia), the consensus from screenings seemed to be that this was a worthy take on He-Man and company.

A trailer for the movie is likely somewhere on the horizon, but for now, most are just happy to hear that Masters of the Universe has the potential to be a suitably epic modern-day take on the franchise that began in 1982.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, scooper Daniel Richtman is the latest to share what he's heard, revealing that trusted sources have told him Masters of the Universe is "very good." Since then, runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has chimed in, confirming that they've heard something similar.

As a bonus, the insider also noted that Masters of the Universe currently has a runtime of "around 2 hours." That should be enough time for this latest take to introduce us to these characters and the world they inhabit.

Provided this reboot is a success, the plan is no doubt for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man.

It was recently reported that the movie "leans [heavily] into the comedy," and that it's "very comedic" and "very entertaining." Still, it also has "plenty of heart" and heaps of action, with "sword choreography [that's] fantastic."

As for Leto's Skeletor, he's reportedly "great" in the role and is "basically channelling Tim Curry...almost a cross between Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Darkness from Legend. His face is CGI...[and] apparently, it's really good."

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.