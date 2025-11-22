MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Runtime Possibly Revealed As Another Reaction From Recent Test Screenings Is Revealed

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Runtime Possibly Revealed As Another Reaction From Recent Test Screenings Is Revealed

Thanks to recent Masters of the Universe test screenings, we have a tentative runtime for the upcoming runtime for the upcoming reboot, along with another positive reaction. You can learn more right here!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 07:11 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

We recently learned that the first test screenings for Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe movie took place earlier this month.

Early reviews from those were positive, and while fans had some nitpicks with a few different reveals (including what sounds may end up being a largely humour-driven take on Eternia), the consensus from screenings seemed to be that this was a worthy take on He-Man and company.

A trailer for the movie is likely somewhere on the horizon, but for now, most are just happy to hear that Masters of the Universe has the potential to be a suitably epic modern-day take on the franchise that began in 1982. 

As we first reported on Toonado.com, scooper Daniel Richtman is the latest to share what he's heard, revealing that trusted sources have told him Masters of the Universe is "very good." Since then, runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has chimed in, confirming that they've heard something similar.

As a bonus, the insider also noted that Masters of the Universe currently has a runtime of "around 2 hours." That should be enough time for this latest take to introduce us to these characters and the world they inhabit.

Provided this reboot is a success, the plan is no doubt for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man.

It was recently reported that the movie "leans [heavily] into the comedy," and that it's "very comedic" and "very entertaining." Still, it also has "plenty of heart" and heaps of action, with "sword choreography [that's] fantastic."

As for Leto's Skeletor, he's reportedly "great" in the role and is "basically channelling Tim Curry...almost a cross between Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Darkness from Legend. His face is CGI...[and] apparently, it's really good."

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Mo-Cap Actor Spotted On Set Now Confirmed To Be Playing Classic Villain - SPOILERS
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Mo-Cap Actor Spotted On Set Now Confirmed To Be Playing Classic Villain - SPOILERS
Another Jared Leto Flop? MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Test Screening Report Shares Surprising Verdict On The Actor
Recommended For You:

Another Jared Leto Flop? MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Test Screening Report Shares Surprising Verdict On The Actor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/22/2025, 7:07 PM
Gimme it! I want it already! Even just a teaser to see the tone.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/22/2025, 7:09 PM
I think this and Street Fighter could be sleeper hits
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/22/2025, 7:09 PM
Read your own headline, skippy. Test screening means the film isn’t locked. Film not locked means it has no run time. Derp.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/22/2025, 7:11 PM
Patiently waiting for the trailer…..
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/22/2025, 7:33 PM
"As for Leto's Skeletor, he's reportedly "great" in the role and is "basically channelling Tim Curry...almost a cross between Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Darkness from Legend."

User Comment Image 😝
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 7:53 PM
Sweet , hopefully is true because I’ve been rooting for this film tbh…

Honestly given it’s Travis Knight at the helm , I expect it to atleast be enjoyable given the man gave us one of if not the best TF live action film by far in Bumblebee!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to the trailer soon atleast.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/22/2025, 8:05 PM
"A trailer for the movie is likely somewhere on the horizon"
This is true. They do tend to release trailers before movies come out.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 8:39 PM
@TheFinestSmack - "They do tend to release trailers before movies come out."

Are you sure? This could be huge news.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/22/2025, 8:46 PM
@DocSpock - I've been hearing rumors that casting comes before filming too.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 8:55 PM
@TheFinestSmack -

Kind of weird, like getting dressed before you go walking around outside. (Although at my age, I forget that sometimes. My neighbors are such complainers.)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 8:39 PM

I will just say no.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 11/22/2025, 9:18 PM
Every movie Leto's been in since Suicide Squad has flopped miserably, so that doesn't bode well for this one. Loved the 2000s cartoon back in the day, a movie could be good if done right. I do like what Travis Knight did with Bumblebee. Haven't seen the other movies him and the writer have worked on, but they all have scores upwards of 80 on Rotten Tomatoes, so it does seem like there is some talent there. Movies like this tend to bomb, but hopefully this will be an exception.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder