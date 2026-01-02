STRANGER THINGS: THE FINALE Earned $25+ Million At The Box Office Following New Year's Eve Screenings

Netflix's priority is boosting subscriber numbers, not box office revenue. However, with the feature-length Stranger Things Season 5/series finale clearly one of the biggest events of 2025, the streamer decided to give it a limited run in 600 theaters across the U.S.

On New Year's Eve, Stranger Things: The Finale debuted simultaneously on Netflix and on the big screen. Encore performances were held on New Year's Day, and The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) brings word that the episode generated $20 million - $25 million in box office revenue. Variety places the figure at $25 million - $28 million.

With Netflix in the process of purchasing Warner Bros. Pictures, much has been said about whether the company will essentially kill theaters by sending the studio's slate straight to streaming a couple of years from now. However, numbers like these—and the $18 million generated last year by the sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters—are surely proof enough that there's money to be made in multiplexes.

In a unique move, while AMC and Cinemark Theatres charged $20, plus fees, for tickets, Regal Cinemas and several others went with $11, a reference to Eleven, Stranger Things' lead character.

While the Duffer Brothers have said that 1.1 million tickets were sold, the trade put it closer to 1.3 million. When the news of a theatrical release broke, Matt and Ross said, "We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria] and everyone at Netflix for making it happen."

"Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure," they added.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7M views globally. Rooted in ‘80s nostalgia, it boosted Kate Bush’s track "Running Up That Hill" into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history.

The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards.

Stranger Things 5 was released on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year’s Eve.