MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Reboot Will Differ From Previous Adaptations

Masters of the Universe finally returns to the big screen in 2026, and while early test screening reactions have been very positive, only time will tell whether the reboot can live up to the lofty expectations of fans.

Nicholas Galitzine has been tapped to bring He-Man to life, and set photos have shown him looking suitably bulked up as the new Prince Adam of Eternia. It will be his biggest role to date, and a character he'll likely keep returning to in the years ahead (provided this first instalment is a hit).

In an interview with Screen Rant (via Toonado.com), Galitzine shared new insights into what fans can expect from Masters of the Universe. Teasing a fresh approach to the franchise, The Idea of You star promised fans plenty of epic action balanced with an exploration of these characters.

"Honestly, I knew when I got the script that it was very unlike the type of movies that kind of sit in its genre or bracket," he started. "There was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor."

"Similar to this movie, [100 Nights of Hero], there was humor and also emotionality. There's a little bit more action, I suppose, with He-Man. [Laughs] But I really am extremely excited for people to see this movie and to meet Adam."

"Without spoiling too much, I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting," the actor continued. "It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are, and I think it is very exciting to be able to play that in such a huge studio movie."

"Obviously, the action and the set pieces are incredible, but there's a really human story in there as well. I think if I'm going to do something with that level of spectacle, I have to have that as well," Galitzine concluded.

He's certainly saying all the right things here. Plus, between this and reports of costumes that are very much in line with the classic cartoon, it sounds like Masters of the Universe is hitting all the right notes. Even Jared Leto's take on Skeletor is being praised.

As noted, provided this reboot is a success, the plan is likely for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man.

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.