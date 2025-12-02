MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Reboot Will Differ From Previous Adaptations

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Reboot Will Differ From Previous Adaptations

Nicholas Galitzine has teased his role as He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot, revealing how the reboot will differ from both previous adaptations and other similar fantasy movies...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2025 04:12 PM EST
Source: Screen Rant (via Toonado.com)

Masters of the Universe finally returns to the big screen in 2026, and while early test screening reactions have been very positive, only time will tell whether the reboot can live up to the lofty expectations of fans.

Nicholas Galitzine has been tapped to bring He-Man to life, and set photos have shown him looking suitably bulked up as the new Prince Adam of Eternia. It will be his biggest role to date, and a character he'll likely keep returning to in the years ahead (provided this first instalment is a hit).

In an interview with Screen Rant (via Toonado.com), Galitzine shared new insights into what fans can expect from Masters of the Universe. Teasing a fresh approach to the franchise, The Idea of You star promised fans plenty of epic action balanced with an exploration of these characters. 

"Honestly, I knew when I got the script that it was very unlike the type of movies that kind of sit in its genre or bracket," he started. "There was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor."

"Similar to this movie, [100 Nights of Hero], there was humor and also emotionality. There's a little bit more action, I suppose, with He-Man. [Laughs] But I really am extremely excited for people to see this movie and to meet Adam."

"Without spoiling too much, I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting," the actor continued. "It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are, and I think it is very exciting to be able to play that in such a huge studio movie."

"Obviously, the action and the set pieces are incredible, but there's a really human story in there as well. I think if I'm going to do something with that level of spectacle, I have to have that as well," Galitzine concluded. 

He's certainly saying all the right things here. Plus, between this and reports of costumes that are very much in line with the classic cartoon, it sounds like Masters of the Universe is hitting all the right notes. Even Jared Leto's take on Skeletor is being praised

As noted, provided this reboot is a success, the plan is likely for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man.

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

christophernord
christophernord - 12/2/2025, 4:49 PM
Insert "That's bait" gif right here.⬆️

We know where this one is going. I don't have time to make the fresh popcorn so I'm going with the microwave kind. This article has all the keyword grenades.

Insert Ledger Joker gif "And here we go...."

Please don't disappoint me...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2025, 4:50 PM
I can not wait for this! I'm a child of the 80s so let's go.
I get he said this'll be different than previous movies in the genre. I'm glad he put it that way because there's only one big screen MotU film. I loved it as a kid and still do, but that wasn't even "kinda" faithful adaptation.

Oh, the word femininity has NO business being said about a character named HE-MAN. Forget the PC bullsh1t! This is freaking He-Man! All man baby! 💪🏻
grif
grif - 12/2/2025, 4:51 PM
adam lives on earth for the first 20 or whatever years of his life. thats how it differs.


trash
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 12/2/2025, 5:10 PM
He-Man is not feminine. This is cultural vandalism by woketards and their attack on masculinity.

Reboot the DCU, MCU AND HE-MAN!!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/2/2025, 5:18 PM

Idiot lefty bastards want to feminize He-Man.

Sometimes you can only laugh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 5:24 PM
Sounds good to me but man , his comments have certain words or terms that will no doubt trigger some people on here such as “humor” and especially “masculinity & feminity” which might have certain people think they are gonna make He-Man into a beta male or something…

However , he likely means that Adam/He-Man will still be strong & courageous amongst other things but without the toxic aspects while still being gentle , warm & caring which are considered feminine traits and seem fine to me since I always viewed the character like that from the 2002 show.

Anyway , looking forward to the film!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/2/2025, 5:30 PM
Told y'all this was gonna be like the Barbie movie.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/2/2025, 5:43 PM
Prince Adam has always worn a pink shirt and has a pet tiger and walks around like one half of Seigfried and Roy . And the way he just plays with his sword rather than stabbing Skeletor?

