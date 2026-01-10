GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE: Sam Rockwell Leads A Ragtag Crew In Trailer For Verbinski’s New Sci-Fi Movie

"Somewhere inside of you...You know the way things are, the way we're heading...The way people are with each other...You know the world's going to sh#%."

After sparking early buzz with its debut teaser trailer in November, a fresh look at director Gore Verbinski’s (The Ring, A Cure for Wellness) upcoming sci-fi adventure drama Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die has now been released.

Check out the new trailer below where it's revealed that the exact configuration of people needed to stop a future that's controlled by AI have coincidentally assembled at a diner.

It seems that part of the film's charm will be diving into the backstories of each individual and figuring out exactly what skills they all bring to the table.

The film carries an incredibly timely message, or perhaps it’s more accurate to call it a cautionary note, about the risks of leaning too heavily on technology and the toll that dependence can take on human connection and empathy.

Early reactions following the film’s surprise debut at Fantastic Fest back in September paint it as a welcome breath of fresh air, and a genuine big-screen event that shouldn’t be dismissed simply because it’s arriving in the proverbial movie studio dumping ground that is February.

The film will be distributed in the U.S. by Briarcliff Entertainment.

In a previous press release, Briarcliff Entertainment CEO Tom Ortenberg shared, "This film is wildly original, endlessly entertaining, and unlike anything audiences have seen before. After seeing it, we immediately knew Briarcliff was the perfect partner to distribute Gore Verbinski’s first independent, bonkers movie. We couldn’t be more excited to share his vision with audiences across the country."

On how the film relates to the current world's introduction and growing reliance on AI, Verbinski stated, "Well, I think in the case of a movie that’s about AI, that’s the sort of, I mean, that’s the beginning, right?"

"I mean, the fact that we don’t communicate with each other, I think is essential to sort of what, you know, it fascinates me that AI sort of, right out of the gate, is taking songwriting and illustration, and all of these kind of, like, what is it going to do next?"

"Does it want to breathe for us? Like, there are certain things we, like, go just, you know, cure cancer, go to Mars. Like, what are you doing attacking the shit that we need to do?"

"A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world."

Gore Verbinski directs from a script penned by Matthew Robinson.

The film stars Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chandhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die hits North American theaters on February 13. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, back in September.