Another Jared Leto Flop? MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Test Screening Report Shares Surprising Verdict On The Actor

Jared Leto has become best known for starring in box office flops like Morbius and TRON: Ares, but does the actor turn things around in Masters of the Universe? Here's the latest test screening report...

By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2025 08:11 PM EST
Earlier this week, we learned that the first test screenings for Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe had taken place. Early word on the movie was positive, with the reboot described as "amazing" by one source. 

Now, YouTuber Mr H Reviews has chimed in, revealing more about the movie's tone, character designs, and whether Jared Leto has bounced back after recent flops like Morbius and TRON: Ares.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, it's said that the new Masters of the Universe "leans [heavily] into the comedy," and that it's "very comedic" and "very entertaining." Still, it also has "plenty of heart" and heaps of action, with "sword choreography [that's] fantastic."

Those comedic elements extend to He-Man's life on Earth, with the reason Prince Adam of Eternia has made our planet his home described as "satisfying" (you can learn more about that here).

He adds, "Character designs? Very faithful to the toys. Very faithful to the toys, right down to the weapons and the vehicles. It feels like a true cinematic translation of the original designs, from the costumes to the sets."

As for Leto's Skeletor, he's reportedly "great" in the role and is "basically channelling Tim Curry...almost a cross between Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Darkness from Legend. His face is CGI, so I will reveal that, [and] apparently, it's really good."

Easter Eggs are plentiful, but is the movie good? "My source really enjoyed the film," the YouTuber shared. "Judging by the reception of everyone else, so this is important, it was received like really positively. Pretty much everyone at the screening liked it. It [has the] potential to be a massive hit. The crowd seemed to love it. It felt like it won people over." 

While there are bound to be some creative decisions that don't sit right with longtime fans, all signs currently point to Masters of the Universe being a win for the long-running franchise. Whether it can find an audience remains to be seen, but there's plenty of love and nostalgia surrounding He-Man and company. 

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/14/2025, 8:12 PM
It's Skeletor Time!

Nolanite out
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/14/2025, 8:15 PM
Bumblebee was awesome, so I'm not super surprised that they say that it´s good, but I´m glad to hear it!

