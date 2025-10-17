MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Synopsis Reveals Potentially Spoilery Details About He-Man's New Origin Story

As excitement for Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe continues to increase, longtime He-Man fans remain eager to learn how the movie will put a new spin on Eternia and its colourful cast of characters.

Set photos showing Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man wandering around Earth in street clothes have already raised eyebrows. However, it's previously been reported that a 10-year-old Prince Adam crash-landed on Earth in a spaceship, separating him from his Power Sword.

Many fans queried why he'd be in a spaceship, and we've seen conflicting reports about that, including him possibly being sent away from the Royal Palace while it was being attacked. That made sense because Adam's mother, Queen Marlena, was an astronaut who arrived on Eternia from Earth.

Thanks to He-Mania.com, we have a brief new (translated) synopsis for Masters of the Universe, and it sounds like the movie will indeed put its own spin on He-Man lore.

"As a child, Prince Adam is left stranded in space in an accident; he loses his powerful sword and years later, upon returning to Eternia, he discovers that becoming He-Man depends not only on physical strength, but also on accepting fate, believing in friendship, and courage in the face of darkness."

So, He-Man wasn't sent to Earth Superman-style, and instead returns to his mother's home by other means. Perhaps the Queen was trying to take her son home to escape the dangers on Eternia, only for something to go horribly wrong in the process? Hopefully, we'll get some additional updates on this one soon.

"Well, that’s a wrap on 'Masters of the Universe,'" Galitzine wrote on social media in June. "It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.