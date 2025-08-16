RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Will Have His Own Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Will Have His Own Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Following conflicting reports about Ryan Reynolds' return as Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday, a new rumour may shed some light on what we'll see from the Merc with a Mouth if he is indeed in the film.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

While there are conflicting reports out there regarding Ryan Reynolds' return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems likely that he will suit up as the Merc with the Mouth again in both that and Avengers: Secret Wars.

With several members of the original X-Men cast confirmed for Doomsday, all signs point to us returning to Earth 10005. That's where Deadpool and Wolverine reside, and likely the parallel reality Monica Rambeau found herself stranded in at the end of The Marvels

So, the stage is set for a clash between Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men (with the Fantastic Four thrown in for good measure), but how will Deadpool factor into that?

Reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has chimed in with some possible inside intel, writing, "[Deadpool] has his own team now, and he's still probably going to fold into a bigger one. F*ck the Avengers."

The question now is, who is on Wade Wilson's team? It's possible he'll be joined by Wolverine, X-23, Blade, Elektra, and Gambit, with a Resistance reunion following their team-up in Deadpool & Wolverine

It's also feasible that we'll see the rumoured "X-Force" team expected to take centre stage in the secretive team-up movie that Reynolds is said to be writing for Marvel Studios. As for his group being folded into a "bigger one," that has to be a reference to the X-Men (The Hollywood Reporter's story said Deadpool will not join The Avengers). 

Avengers: Doomsday looks set to feature many characters, and not all of them will have lead roles. Still, we'd have to imagine Deadpool will be front and centre in marketing, especially as Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' last $1+ billion hit. 

"I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds previously said. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: DoomsdayAvengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Ryan Reynolds Is Really Returning As Deadpool
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Ryan Reynolds Is Really Returning As Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Will Officially Return As DEADPOOL For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Not As Part Of The Team!
Recommended For You:

Ryan Reynolds Will Officially Return As DEADPOOL For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Not As Part Of The Team!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/16/2025, 10:47 AM
Seeing is Believing
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/16/2025, 10:52 AM

Well, DP+W did make well over a billion $, and the last 3 MCU movies have all flopped at the box office, so......

Show me the money.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/16/2025, 11:13 AM
@DocSpock - D&W made as much as all three of those shitters combined.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 10:53 AM
A runor from someone who leaks runtimes. And a marvel shill reporting it

I hate this world for having such stupid professions. 😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 10:56 AM
And even if this is true, that's more casting and budget increasing further that 1B might just be a brrak even point.

Is marvel that confident this will get to 2B that they are trying to add so many here? 1B nowadays is challenging for CBMs
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 11:05 AM
@vectorsigma - apparently even 700 million is too
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 11:09 AM
@lazlodaytona - very true. I just put a higher number before the marvel shills gang up on me again 🥲
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 10:55 AM
Interesting if true…

I could see him possibly reuniting the Resistance team from Deadpool & Wolverine with him , Wolverine , X-23 , Blade ,Elektra & Gambit.

However I think it would be more fun if the TVA assembled their own team of heroes from across the multiverse to help protect it which includes Wade ,Logan & X-23 but also maybe MCU Steve Rogers , Captain Carter ,Sylvie etc.

Either way , while I liked Reynolds’s version of Wade I certainly don’t think he should be the leader of either since that’s just not really the character imo.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 10:59 AM
Yes. Bring all Marvel actors, make the budget over a billion.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 11:03 AM
I'm still baffled how they're gonna get all of the huge egos to fit together in one movie... the characters on screen and off.

Maybe there will be multiple shoots with only so many actors attending one day, then they leave and new ones the next. Who knows. Could be they're all on-screen together for the final showdown.

I'm still dying to know how much budget will actually be spent for all of their salaries.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 11:07 AM
@lazlodaytona - another caveat of this casting approach is that once they get reynolds to sign up, then they will be forced to sign hugh and the other d&w actors. And the actors will get the idea that marvel ia desperate so they will ask for more money.

So the cycle continues and the budget is unctonrollable.

So yeah, continue with your adhoc scripts marvel. You will burn more money than earning them.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'd bet the budget for this will end up being around $500 million. Disney will pull out every stop imaginable. Spare no expense. Whatever it takes. It can not flop.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/16/2025, 11:11 AM
If he is going to be in the movie...it would seem to make more sense to advertise that to get more interest!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder