AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Ryan Reynolds Is Really Returning As Deadpool

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Ryan Reynolds Is Really Returning As Deadpool

Despite yesterday's report that Ryan Reynolds is set to return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, two more of the trades have weighed in with conflicting accounts about the actor's MCU future...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Yesterday evening, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool in next December's Avengers: Doomsday (scooper @MyTimeToShineH was first to share the news, a good hour or so before the trade). 

While a report from an outlet like this is typically taken as "official," nothing is truly confirmed until Marvel Studios or Disney chimes in. Now, conflicting reports about Reynolds' supposed return as the Merc with a Mouth have emerged. 

According to Deadline, "Sources tell us that they haven’t seen Reynolds on set in London, and he isn’t set to appear in the next two Avengers movie."

Addressing the Deadpool & Wolverine star's cryptic Instagram post from earlier this week, the trade writes that Reynolds was "just having some fun," and that "a fan made it, Reynolds spotted it and was intrigued to post it."

The Wrap, however, counters that report with insights from its own insiders. They're reporting that "we haven’t seen the last of Deadpool, and will see him next in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'"

Interestingly, the piece notes that "no one is going on the record about it — yet," implying that the deal isn't finalised and The Hollywood Reporter may have jumped the gun by reporting on Reynolds' return. That might also explain why the news was included in its Heat Vision newsletter rather than in a full-blown article.

Reynolds likely will return in Avengers: Doomsday, especially after that Thor tease in the TVA. The movie would benefit from some major star power, and it seems likely that the actor will be included in the next cast announcement. 

For now, it seems we'll have to wait and see. March's cast announcement primarily focused on actors from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but lots of fan-favourites are still M.I.A. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Ryan Reynolds Will Officially Return As DEADPOOL For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Not As Part Of The Team!
Related:

Ryan Reynolds Will Officially Return As DEADPOOL For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Not As Part Of The Team!
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors Point To On-Set Strife, Ego Clashes, And Robert Downey Jr. Demanding Reshoots
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors Point To On-Set Strife, Ego Clashes, And Robert Downey Jr. Demanding Reshoots

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Sinner
Sinner - 8/16/2025, 4:07 AM
He’s Marvel Jesus. Of course he’s returning. If there’s one thing you can guarantee about Doomsday/Secret Wars, it’s that Logan, Wade and the OG Spidey are returning. That was the entire point of this mess of a Multiverse saga.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 4:29 AM
Doesnt matter which is true. It will be a mess anyway.

Casting budget is uncontrollable at this point. 50M solely for RDJ is crazy. Ive heard the Russos have 40M or so. Add all the other actors in the cast and more are coming. Might reach 300M for cast and directors only. And that is still without Reynolds, Jackman, Maguire Garfield and Holland.

Another thing is the supposed "cbm fatigue". 1B is not the assurance that we got used to. And 1B might just be a breakeven point.

And finally no decent setup for Doom and this saga in general. Add to the fact of the scripts being adhoc. And the Russos are overrated imo.

Yep, messy
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 4:33 AM
OT:

Im excited for people in NA and other countriea getting Ne Zha 2 eng dub next week. Watch it in the biggest screen poasible.

IGN review. And I agree 💯

"Not since The Lord of the Rings has any movie truly captured the enormous, religious scope of epic fantasy on screen"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/16/2025, 4:57 AM
I'm inclined to disagree with Deadline here, there's no way they're not bringing him back for atleast Secret Wars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 5:12 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

He may not be in Doomsday but I can’t see him not being in SW.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder