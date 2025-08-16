UPDATE: FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Faces 49% Decline In Fourth Weekend; New Human Torch Concept Art Released

Early estimates for the North American box office this weekend point to Weapons remaining at #1, but has Superman's surprise Digital release benefited The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Deadline

UPDATE: It seems Superman swooping to Digital has indeed helped The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as its legs have somewhat improved for an estimated $8 million - $9 million fourth weekend in theaters.

Thanks to Deadline, we have some very early estimates for this weekend at the North American box office, and Zach Cregger's horror hit, Weapons, looks set to remain at #1 with an estimated $22 million haul.

The movie, starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, has been one of the surprise hits of the summer and should reach $86 million domestic by Sunday. Weapons is thought to have cost only $38 million to produce, and it's already passed $100 million worldwide (as always, you can expect updated international numbers to drop in a couple of days). 

Disney's Freakier Friday is looking at a $14 million - $15 million second frame, taking its total to $55 million. Opening in third place is Nobody 2, the action sequel starring Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. That's eyeing a $9.25 million start, which is none too shabby, seeing as its 2021 predecessor debuted to $6.8 million. 

What of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? The latest Marvel Studios movie faces a slightly less concerning 49% drop this weekend, with an expected $8 million total after making $2.3 million during its fourth Friday in theaters. The reboot's run is now winding down, but this will lift its domestic cum to $246.1 million by close of business on Sunday. 

We don't currently have news on Superman, as that's rapidly slipped down the Top 10 following yesterday's surprise Digital release. Warner Bros. Discovery has said to hell with theaters, and is instead shifting focus to revenue earned from a home entertainment release. 

That may have proven beneficial to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the Man of Steel has proven to be a bigger threat to Marvel's First Family than anyone expected. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Check out some new concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

1 2
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/16/2025, 6:20 AM
it's a flop. move along. 3-for-3 Disney. what a productive 2025. Feige needs a raise.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:29 AM
@JacobsLadder - it's how DC felt its last run of films in 2023. Forced them to overhaul the entire property for the better.
Obviously MARVEL shouldn't need to go to that extreme. But, I trust they'll figure it out and get back to higher level output again and stop depending on 'the brand' to help them get to that coveted "billion dollar+" mark.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 7:00 AM
@lazlodaytona - it's not easy for big corporations to pivot. Atleast 5-10 years minimum and by that time, franchise is destroyed. Look at transformers, DC, star wars, star trek, lots of example
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:40 AM
@JacobsLadder - waiting for counter arguments this isnt a flop 😀
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 7:44 AM
@Martianhunter - I don't disagree with you.
Hopefully people can enjoy what they did get and be a little patient for Marvel to get back on track.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/16/2025, 9:01 AM
@lazlodaytona - it seems like it's causing the ti panic with Doomsday on the fly, adding characters and changing the script as they go. It could end up being a mess.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/16/2025, 11:17 AM
@lazlodaytona - There's a lot of brand damage at this point. Spiderman will make $$, but the MCU generates zero buzz anymore.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/16/2025, 6:22 AM
This article is quite entertaining to me.

Even with Superman switching out of theaters and into home's, it is still [frick]ing up The Fantastic Flop.

Sorry to break it to you Marvelites but your shitty franchise is slowly digging itself in a hole that it can't get out of.

Nolanite out
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/16/2025, 6:27 AM
@Nolanite - Didn't you say F4 was going to end up below Cap 4 and Thunderbolts?

User Comment Image

Can't take any of your crap seriously.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:32 AM
@Nolanite - it's definitely not a "sh1tty franchise." They're just going through the ups and downs that all studios go through ....granted, they had a much better beginning than usual.
They'll figure it out and come back around.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/16/2025, 7:08 AM
@Nolanite - Congratulations on WB/DCU Superman WINNING the 2025 Comic Book Movie Smallest Flop Award.

Which one of Marvel Studios Box Office Records did Superman Beat?

Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set make 1.9 Billion Plus at the Box Office.


DoubleD Out!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:30 AM
@kylo0607 - just a feedback. The ss are so pixaled i cant read them. Same with previous ones
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/16/2025, 7:34 AM
@Nolanite - Superman not only one there not making enough as fantastic four and Superman but bad guys , weapons , other movies getting more notice look fun to watch
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/16/2025, 7:38 AM
@Nolanite - Christopher Nolans "The Oddysey"will be a good movie next year.
But it won't make anyway near what Spiderman 4 will make.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/16/2025, 10:16 AM
@vectorsigma - Just a feedback.

You are so stupid that you didn't think of opening them in a new tab to read it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 10:36 AM
@kylo0607 - why the agression? Who hurt you? 😭😭😭😭😭
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:25 AM
I am a DC guy, but I'm truly bummed for First Steps. It and Supes had pretty disappointing runs even if they turned a bit of profit and the expectations are lower for Comicbook Movies' box offices currently.

Something deep inside tells me that eventually, the quality will rise and Box Office hauls will end up consistently higher again. Maybe not like it used to be because of the overwhelming success of online streaming, but soon expectations will rise and these films will succeed again.

Here's hoping .... 🤞🏻
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 6:34 AM
Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Currently it stands at:
Domestic (53.8%)
$238,237,549
International (46.2%)
$204,644,017
Worldwide
$442,881,566
Highflyer
Highflyer - 8/16/2025, 6:35 AM
The first time we get a good FF movie and it isn't doing great? I hate everyone.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 6:56 AM
@Highflyer - May be it was great to you but not to many others
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/16/2025, 9:07 AM
@Highflyer - was it really that good though? Maybe they should be aiming for great, and keep the characters closer to their comic book counter parts.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/16/2025, 9:14 AM
@Highflyer - But not me right?

Am I right?

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/16/2025, 11:08 AM
@Highflyer - I saw it so I can’t be blamed but it wasn’t the best movie. It was a really basic and straightforward story and unfortunately almost boring at times. I liked the character and galactic was great, but it felt like it was lacking overall. The audiences responded appropriately. There was nothing special about it.
DS616
DS616 - 8/16/2025, 11:24 AM
@Highflyer - It's hardly great, both the 2005 and 2007 movies did countless things better.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/16/2025, 6:36 AM
Quick! release it on digital
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:42 AM
@HashTagSwagg - it still needs 140M. That is the standard now, lolz!
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 8/16/2025, 6:56 AM
So Tim Story's FF will remain the most profitable FF movies in spite of them getting shredded by critics.

That's gotta hurt.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:28 AM
Notice how the articles on F4 flopping is always mixed with other news? If this is a DC film its always exclusive on a daily basis.

Bum wilding, get a decent job.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/16/2025, 10:17 AM
@vectorsigma - my thoughts exactly. Guaranteed if the numbers were reversed Josh and the rest of the shills would be creaming their jeans and high fiving at what a success it was.

You can be honest about Superman not landing like it should have given how great the domestic was. The international hurt it for sure. But it’s far and away the kind of win that these clowns would be all to happy to enjoy if it was Marvel.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 10:51 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - "But it’s far and away the kind of win that these clowns would be all to happy to enjoy if it was Marvel."

Oh for sure. I thank all the religion gods out there that it is Superman that prevailed with higher numbers as I cant imagine how annoying these shills couldve been if the reverse happened.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:34 AM
And good luck to F4 next week. Marvel killer Ne Zha 2 arrives. Might be the reason why China is ignoring CBMs this year and POSSIBLY moving forward.

Hope the general audience loves it.

IGN review. And I agree 💯

"Not since The Lord of the Rings has any movie truly captured the enormous, religious scope of epic fantasy on screen"
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/16/2025, 7:39 AM
@vectorsigma - if it’s not in English dub don’t bet on it I was more surprise Godzilla minus one did well in states to all other Godzilla movies that where English sub [frick]ing teen was in watching Godzilla minus one at theater he was on his damn phone entire he was watching ending he got up left he said that was best Godzilla movie he saw how [frick] will have know he was loser phone whole time
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/16/2025, 7:43 AM
@dragon316 - It's in english dub.

It's also the best animated movie of all time.

Same asGodzilla -1 is the best Godzilla movie of them all.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:43 AM
@dragon316 - it is eng dub!!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 7:44 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - no lies detectee!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/16/2025, 7:59 AM
Where's the concept art that shows this not being a flaming bag of dogshit at the box office?

As my second ex wife would attest to - I LOVE BEING RIGHT

DP&W was THE last hurrah of the DOA MCU and SONY will be laughing all the way to the bank on the last Spidey film.

NOBODY will give a single, solitary [frick] about DOOMSDAY.

Godspeed, MCU

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/16/2025, 8:03 AM
Good for Nobody 2. May check that out over the next week!
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/16/2025, 9:38 AM
@mountainman - Going in for Nobody 2 and Naked Gun this weekend. I liked the first one well enough, and even though it's just Temu John Wick, I still enjoy seeing Bob Odenkirk kick some ass, so it's all in good fun.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/16/2025, 8:52 AM
They should've released this in September or later. 3 MCU movies in 7 months, then nothing for another year. They tried to kneecap Supes and ended up getting ran over by everybody lmao. Pathetic. I liked the movie, the only CBM I didn't like was Brave New World. I'm just happy there a dozens of other options to see at the the theater. I'm tired of people who only watch comic book movies. Their love for film is skewered
EvilErnie
EvilErnie - 8/16/2025, 10:32 AM
@bobevanz - You can thank writers and actors, because of their stupid strike, 2 years before. If it doesn't happend, F4 would be released last year november.
