THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Getting Another Comic Prequel; FIRST FOES Will Introduce MCU's Mad Thinker

This March, writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Buckingham expand the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a comic book one-shot detailing the team's first encounter with the Mad Thinker.

By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2025 07:12 AM EST
Next March, the MCU's Future Foundation is proud to once again partner with Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four: First Foes #1, the first of four additional authorised comic book one-shots retelling the Fantastic Four's heroism and early adventures.

Those start with their encounter with one of New York City's most notorious villains: the Mad Thinker! Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will be written by former Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott, with artwork by award-winning superhero artist Mark Buckingham.

"Return to the world of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the first of a series of quarterly one-shot specials throughout 2026, expanding on different characters and moments from the film," reads the official description. "On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world’s champions and protectors."

"They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn’t happy about things. He’s known as the Mad Thinker, and he’s determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!"

This is a clever way to expand on the world we first visited in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, especially as the movie breezed past the team's past very quickly. We did get an opening montage and references to several villains—along with a post-credits scene showing them in animated form—but these new comics can finally expand on Earth-828.

In addition to the main story, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will also include a two‑page "Fantastic Science" feature inspired by Reed Richards' educational programming in the world of the film.

Written by Ryan North, the current mastermind behind Marvel's ongoing Fantastic Four comic book series, the short story is described as "one fans of all ages won't want to miss."

The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 comic book one-shot follows the sold-out Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic book one-shot Marvel released earlier this year, written by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Fantastic Four) and also drawn by Buckingham.

Get your first look at Phil Noto's main cover and variant cover below, along with a variant cover by Kaare Andrews. As we're sure you already know, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming now on Disney+. The team will next be seen in December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

image host
image host
image host

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 3/4

