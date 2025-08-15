RUMOR: Marvel "Knows Who They Want" To Play New T'Challa - Could It Be ALIEN: ROMULUS Star David Jonsson?

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios have an actor in mind to play the MCU's new T'Challa, and there's a chance it might be Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Though we still haven't heard anything official, Marvel Studios is believed to be searching for an actor to play a new take on T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although the initial rumor suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were planning to introduce a variant of the same character the late Chadwick Boseman portrayed, it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who we met at the end of Black PantherWakanda Forever.

We have heard that Marvel has already approached a couple of actors to play the character - including Snowfall breakout Damson Idris - but may have been having some trouble filling the role (it's no small thing to follow in Boseman's footsteps, after all). Has the studio finally found their man?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider says he's heard that Marvel "knows who they want" to play the new Black Panther. Though he stresses that he doesn't have any inside info, he believes it might be Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson.

This isn't the first time we've heard Jonsson's name mentioned in connection with a potential Marvel role, and Marvel is not the only studio that's said to be keen to work with him following his standout performance in Romulus

Whoever ends up accepting the role, the new T'Challa is expected to debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies before going on to play a bigger part in Black Panther 3.

Here's what director Ryan Coogler had to say about the prospect of recasting T'Challa in a 2022 interview.

“For me to say we considered recasting as an option, that’s a complicated thing even to say/ Because, like, with these movies, just like my job as a director, I don’t think people fully appreciate a job that is not their own. But the true day-to-day of my job is several hundred days of long days of getting other professionals to believe in ideas I find truthful. That’s what my job is. I have to believe in something enough to go convince other professionals to believe in it as well for an extended period of time. And the moment I stop believing what I’m doing, whatever end product that I am putting out is cooked. It’s done. It has to be truthful for me. And if there’s any element of ‘nope,’ for me, in the process, it’s my job to weed that out."

“My truth is Chadwick is gone from the physical sense; he wasn’t walking through that door. And the world that we created over the years, he was the guy. So for someone else to be him—for us in the world that we created—we wouldn’t have believed it. No matter how good the actor was, no matter, it would have been lacking the necessary truth for us to do a good job. And truth is the well we pull from as artists. Our truth was lost, which is a fact of life; it’s the gift and curse of life. Heroes and great men die."

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 5:01 PM
Go for it. He was the only redeeming quality from Romulus.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 5:03 PM
Damson idris lite
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/15/2025, 5:07 PM
Marvel "Knows Who They Want" To Play New T'Challa.........YEAH, ME TOO
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/15/2025, 5:09 PM
@harryba11zack - a black guy?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/15/2025, 5:08 PM
F**K, they must have stolen one of those casting choices from Josh's list
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 5:11 PM
Oh my god just cast Ryan Gosling now...this Is not a joke
Vigor
Vigor - 8/15/2025, 5:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - if they can freeze Ryan gosling so he doesn't age. And you guys stop complaining about every mcu movie, so they can get further ahead in the plot. Then maybe in 15 years we can get that white black panther (as is in the comics) and it'd make sense
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 5:40 PM
@Vigor - co....comics?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/15/2025, 5:11 PM
Knowing what they want BEFORE they set off to do it ? Wild. They should try that approach with their scripts.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 5:11 PM
Uh...Loved him in Romulus, but not certain about Black Panther.

I'm sure he can be regal, but I just don't see him as an action hero.
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 8/15/2025, 5:38 PM
@Nomis929 - He'll get Pratted and do great
newhire13
newhire13 - 8/15/2025, 5:13 PM
Tough shoes to fill. Chadwick had that swagger to him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 5:21 PM
@newhire13 - yeah man

The only other one I think could capture that is Aldis Hodge but depends if they are going with Toussaint/T Challa 2 or maybe even a variant (I’m thinking the former moreso then the latter)

User Comment Image

If it’s the son then he might be a bit too old then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 5:31 PM
@newhire13 - then again he’s going to be a different character rather then the original T Challa so perhaps “Toussaint “ will have a different personality or way to carry himself.

Will be interesting to see (if this is all even true that is)
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/15/2025, 5:16 PM
I thought Avengers artworks leaked with Damson Idris. Is he off the table? He was good in F1
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/15/2025, 5:23 PM
Will Smith for T'Challa. Everyone deserves a second chance. I mean, look at that arm speed.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 5:24 PM
What a nothing “scoop” by Sneider again…

No shit they might know who they want since that’s how they have picked their actors sometimes such as Chadwick Boseman for T’Challa while other times just to be extra sure , they audition & screentest.

Anyway if it is David Jonsson then I would be willing to give him a shot even if I haven’t seen any of his work yet…

?si=dCCEUGCM9H-FtvSE

I think he was rumored also to be up for X-Men so maybe Sneider got his wires crossed like Sadie Sink & Jean Grey or this isn’t true either.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/15/2025, 5:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

"maybe Sneider got his wires crossed like Sadie Sink & Jean Grey or this isn’t true either."

Hahaha now im picturing how they get their scoops

🥷🏻: David Jonnson
🥷🏻: big mcu movie
🥷🏻: soon

*dissppears*
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 5:38 PM
@Vigor - lol

It’s actually a guy with a trenchcoat and hat in a dark alley that gives it to them
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/15/2025, 5:35 PM

Winston Duke would be a great choice, but they won't do it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 5:40 PM
@DocSpock - Completely agree. He would be fantastic and he’s already MCU established.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/15/2025, 5:35 PM
I'd say the dude from Eddington but he's in trouble now. I trust Coogler, not the suits.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/15/2025, 5:45 PM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/15/2025, 5:46 PM
Sources tell Heat Vision that yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)
Look up Hollywood Reporter
https://x.com/screenrant/status/1956471086654116107?t=z3TO4TF1OeDTkf7sdUIW2Q&s=19
Forthas
Forthas - 8/15/2025, 5:50 PM
I see David Jonsson more as Jericho Drumm....

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/15/2025, 6:13 PM
OFF TOPIC!

It just Dawned on me why Spider-Man and the Hulk will NOT be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Both Very Busy Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Missing Persons

https://tse2.mm.bing.net/th/id/OIP.AArVTsHRsEkZ65QRf25NHAHaEK?rs=1&pid=ImgDetMain&o=7&rm=3
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/15/2025, 6:15 PM
OFF TOPIC!

It just Dawned on me why Spider-Man and the Hulk will NOT be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Both Very Busy Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Missing Persons

User Comment Image
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/15/2025, 6:24 PM
It’s going to be T’Challa Jr.

