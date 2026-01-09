Bautista & Momoa Unleash Brotherly Chaos! First Trailer For THE WRECKING CREW Delivers LETHAL WEAPON Vibes

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are teaming up once again after previously sharing the screen in Apple TV+’s See and Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune film.

This time around, the pair are portraying estranged brothers in Prime Video's Wrecking Crew, forced back together to unravel the murky circumstances surrounding their father’s death.

The premise should definitely feel familiar to old-school action movie buffs, as the idea of mismatched, larger-than-life action heroes teaming up feels like a throwback to the glory days of the ’80s and early ’90s, echoing films such as Tango & Cash, Lethal Weapon, Black Rain, and Showdown in Little Tokyo.

Amusingly, the project’s origins can be traced back to social media, where what began as a playful, offhand tweet from Bautista in 2021 on X (formerly Twitter) ultimately sparked the idea.

That Tweet went viral and Momoa appeared shortly thereafter on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that he thought it was a great idea, stating, "I'm not even on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago... I said, 'Let's do it."

After developing the concept with Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto and screenwriter Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, Warrior), Amazon/MGM won an intense bidding war and the final product is now set to hit Prime Video on January 28. Check out the first trailer below.

Speaking to Collider, Momoa stated of Bautista, "He's the disciplined, methodical one, and I'm just the wild, unpredictable loose cannon. We've wanted to do this since we were on the set of See together, just bickering and talking about Shane Black movies," an obvious nod to Lethal Weapon.

Mauel Soto echoed that sentiment, adding, "Jason brings this wild, crazy, unpredictable side. And Dave brings this disciplined, methodical, slow-burn intensity to him. And well, they’re both big. They have a lot of gravity. As men, they couldn’t be more different from each other. So what you see in the movie is not that different from the way they are in real life.”

Estranged half-brothers Jonny and James reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they search for the truth, buried secrets reveal a conspiracy threatening to tear their family apart.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, and more. The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper.

The Wrecking Crew is streaming on January 28 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.