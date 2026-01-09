THE LORD OF THE RINGS: New Details About THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM's Search For An Actor To Play Younger Aragorn

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: New Details About THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM's Search For An Actor To Play Younger Aragorn

With cameras set to roll on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum this summer, it sounds like Andy Serkis is gearing up to cast Viggo Mortensen's replacement as Aragorn.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2026 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

It was back in 2024 when we first learned of Warner Bros.' plans for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The first Middle-earth movie since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the story plays out before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring

Andy Serkis is stepping behind the camera to direct, and he'll also reprise his role as Gollum. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim).

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project, with the idea being for this to usher in a new wave of big-screen tales based on author J. R. R. Tolkien's work.

In terms of cast, Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen are the only ones currently confirmed to return (there are rumblings that we'll see Elijah Wood as Frodo), with McKellen obviously set to return as Gandalf the Grey. Now, we have updates from @theoneringnet (via SFFGazette.com) on The Hunt for Gollum's search for a new Aragorn. 

As expected, Viggo Mortensen—now 67—isn't coming back, and auditions are already underway to find a younger actor to take over from him. According to the site, a reliable source for all things The Lord of the Rings, "The conversations I had over the weekend were with real people—not just anonymous names on the internet."

"Based on those conversations, auditions for Aragorn are taking place this week in London," they continue. "Aragorn is being recast, with auditions happening both in London and New Zealand." Interestingly, while established names are a possibility, Warner Bros. and Serkis are also considering "unknown actors." 

As for any of the popular fan casts you might see on social media, it would be wise to keep expectations in check. "I’ve been told by people close to casting that Ben Barnes and Sebastian Stan are considered too old for the vision of Aragorn. The film reportedly takes place in the 20 years prior to 'The Fellowship of the Ring,' acting as a bridge between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings.'"

While the casting process isn't likely to be quick, this isn't the first time we've heard about a young Aragorn being cast. Hopefully, we'll get an official update soon, especially as there's a good chance whoever is chosen will play the character in other Middle-earth-set movies being developed.

Recently, McKellen shared a big update about The Hunt for Gollum when he said, "It's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum. But I'll tell you two secrets about the casting. There's a character in the movie called Frodo and another character called Gandalf, and apart from that, my lips are sealed."

Stay tuned for updates on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum ahead of its December 17, 2027, release as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Wraps Production With New BTS Teaser - SPOILERS
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Wraps Production With New BTS Teaser - SPOILERS
Viggo Mortensen Not Expected To Return As Aragorn For LOTR: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM; Younger Actor Being Cast
Recommended For You:

Viggo Mortensen Not Expected To Return As Aragorn For LOTR: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM; Younger Actor Being Cast

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder