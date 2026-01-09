THE LORD OF THE RINGS: New Details About THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM's Search For An Actor To Play Younger Aragorn

It was back in 2024 when we first learned of Warner Bros.' plans for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The first Middle-earth movie since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the story plays out before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

Andy Serkis is stepping behind the camera to direct, and he'll also reprise his role as Gollum. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim).

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project, with the idea being for this to usher in a new wave of big-screen tales based on author J. R. R. Tolkien's work.

In terms of cast, Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen are the only ones currently confirmed to return (there are rumblings that we'll see Elijah Wood as Frodo), with McKellen obviously set to return as Gandalf the Grey. Now, we have updates from @theoneringnet (via SFFGazette.com) on The Hunt for Gollum's search for a new Aragorn.

As expected, Viggo Mortensen—now 67—isn't coming back, and auditions are already underway to find a younger actor to take over from him. According to the site, a reliable source for all things The Lord of the Rings, "The conversations I had over the weekend were with real people—not just anonymous names on the internet."

"Based on those conversations, auditions for Aragorn are taking place this week in London," they continue. "Aragorn is being recast, with auditions happening both in London and New Zealand." Interestingly, while established names are a possibility, Warner Bros. and Serkis are also considering "unknown actors."

As for any of the popular fan casts you might see on social media, it would be wise to keep expectations in check. "I’ve been told by people close to casting that Ben Barnes and Sebastian Stan are considered too old for the vision of Aragorn. The film reportedly takes place in the 20 years prior to 'The Fellowship of the Ring,' acting as a bridge between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings.'"

While the casting process isn't likely to be quick, this isn't the first time we've heard about a young Aragorn being cast. Hopefully, we'll get an official update soon, especially as there's a good chance whoever is chosen will play the character in other Middle-earth-set movies being developed.

Recently, McKellen shared a big update about The Hunt for Gollum when he said, "It's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum. But I'll tell you two secrets about the casting. There's a character in the movie called Frodo and another character called Gandalf, and apart from that, my lips are sealed."

Stay tuned for updates on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum ahead of its December 17, 2027, release as we have them.