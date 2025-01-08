BLACK PANTHER Rumor Claims That T'Challa Won't Be Recast - Marvel Looking For An Actor To Play His Son

Following on from the rumor that Marvel Studios is planning to cast another actor in the role of T'Challa, we have a possible update which suggests that it won't actually be the same character...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Earlier today, we reported on a rumor that Marvel Studios might be planning to introduce a new take on T'Challa to the MCU.

It was generally assumed that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character the late Chadwick Boseman portrayed, but this may not be the case.

According to MTTSH, the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of Black Panther's son (also named T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

The studio is said to have met with a few actors already, and one would be "sure to piss people off" if he landed the part (take from that what you will).

The 2022 sequel concluded with Shuri (Letitia Wright) meeting her nephew, the son T'Challa had with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

The original plan seemed to be for the lad to succeed his late father by taking up the mantle of Black Panther, and possibly even ruling Wakanda as king. Of course, only a few years have passed in the MCU, so if it is indeed T'Challa's son who is set to be (re)introduced, we can only assume that it's going to be an older Multiverse variant - unless a significant time jump is planned.

It's not clear if T'Challa will debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but - providing this rumor is on the level - he is expected to feature in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 4:01 PM
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/8/2025, 4:01 PM
I mean, that's basically what the original rumor said too, no?
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/8/2025, 4:01 PM
Guesses as to the "one who will piss everyone off"?

Jaden Smith?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM
@xfan320 - nah, he'll be too busy playing gunn's exaggerated batman
User Comment Image
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 1/8/2025, 4:11 PM
@xfan320 - Finn Wolfhard.

Seriously though, my money is on a trans (FtM) actor.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 4:13 PM
@harryba11zack - TBF, all the live action Batmen have been sorely lacking in the swagger department.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/8/2025, 4:02 PM
But that's just Black Panther with extra steps.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM

Gotta be a Wayans.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM
Well it's better than hiring Michael B Jordan for T'Challa, that's for sure.
User Comment Image

Don't waste him by putting him in "Champions". They need to put that kid in a Timetravel suit pronto and have an oopsie daisy were he ages 30 years because no one bought that toothpick beating that dude with the love handles in the last film.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/8/2025, 4:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Or the TVA steps in and gives him a much needed time boost.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM
So MTTSH is saying that T'Challa's son will be the next T'Challa.

I think somebody already scooped her on that. Dude named Ryan Coogler.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM
@MarkCassidy come on man, WTF is going on?

Aren't you guys screening this shit?

This was obvious and always the case.

For [frick]'s sake
mountainman
mountainman - 1/8/2025, 4:06 PM
Call him Black Kitten.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/8/2025, 4:07 PM
I like Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things

Or I googled some other actors and Jonathan Daviss definitely has the "look" of Boseman's/T'Challa's son.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/8/2025, 4:08 PM
I'm ready 😎
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/8/2025, 4:10 PM
I think this is the best idea! I'm in the group that is glad they didn't recast T'Challa. To me, it would cheapen the legacy that Chadwick left behind.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/8/2025, 4:17 PM
Older multiverse variant sounds like a fine idea.

