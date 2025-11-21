BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Emotional Ceremony

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, was immortalised yesterday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, was in attendance for the event, alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. The Suicide Squad star Viola Davis, who shared the screen with Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was also present.

The Oscar-winner said, "Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we're all in search of, which is meaning. I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest."

"And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose," Davis continued. "This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven."

Coogler praised Boseman's "fearless and firm yet gentle" leadership on the set of Black Panther, calling him "ageless" and saying that he "never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties. Chad felt thousands of years old. He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him."

Boseman's brothers, Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman, also attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honour their late sibling.

Marvel Studios decided to reveal that T'Challa had died before the events of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rather than recast the role following Boseman's passing. However, we do expect a new version of the hero to make his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday (likely an aged-up version of the hero's son, T'Challa II).

You can watch some highlights from Boseman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the X posts below.