BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Emotional Ceremony

BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Emotional Ceremony

Late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has been immortalised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, and more were in attendance for the event.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, was immortalised yesterday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, was in attendance for the event, alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. The Suicide Squad star Viola Davis, who shared the screen with Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was also present. 

The Oscar-winner said, "Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we're all in search of, which is meaning. I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest."

"And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose," Davis continued. "This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven." 

Coogler praised Boseman's "fearless and firm yet gentle" leadership on the set of Black Panther, calling him "ageless" and saying that he "never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties. Chad felt thousands of years old. He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him."

Boseman's brothers, Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman, also attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honour their late sibling.

Marvel Studios decided to reveal that T'Challa had died before the events of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rather than recast the role following Boseman's passing. However, we do expect a new version of the hero to make his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday (likely an aged-up version of the hero's son, T'Challa II).

You can watch some highlights from Boseman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the X posts below. 

Ryan Coogler Confirms BLACK PANTHER 3 Is His Next Film
Related:

Ryan Coogler Confirms BLACK PANTHER 3 Is His Next Film
BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 12:08 PM
That’s nice….

RIP Chadwick , gone far too soon!!.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/21/2025, 12:21 PM
Beautiful ceremony.
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/21/2025, 12:36 PM
Gone too soon.

The King.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/21/2025, 1:13 PM
Well deserved.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 1:47 PM
🖤🖤🖤🖤

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/21/2025, 2:03 PM
User Comment Image
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/21/2025, 2:54 PM
Someone should have the balls to say it...

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 4:56 PM
Should have happens when was alive not dead

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder