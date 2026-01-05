THE RIP: Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Can't Trust Anyone In Action-Packed New Trailer

Ahead of its premiere next weekend, Netflix has debuted a brand new trailer for The Rip, offering an extended look at the upcoming crime action thriller starring Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

As per the synopsis, "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."

Unsurprisingly, the action-packed new trailer steers clear of any potential spoilers, but it does seem to tease a potential major confrontation between the real-life best friends as each attempts to walk away with the score of a lifetime, while simultaneously trying to sniff out a rat.

In addition to Matt Damon (The Bourne Identity; The Martian) and Ben Affleck (Justice League; The Accountant), the all-star supporting cast consists of Steven Yeun (Minari; Nope), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One; Coming 2 America), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; Che), Sasha Calle (The Flash; On Swift Horses), Néstor Carbonell (The Dark Knight; The Morning Show), Lina Esco (Free the Nipple; S.W.A.T.), Scott Adkins (Undisputed II: Last Man Standing; John Wick: Chapter 4), and Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea; Godzilla).

Joe Carnahan (The A-Team; Stretch) wrote and directed the feature, while Damon and Affleck produced the movie under their Artists Equity banner.

It's shaping up to be a big year for Damon, as he's also slated to star as the lead in one of this year's biggest films, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is due out in theaters and IMAX this July. He'll portray Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, and will be joined by a cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, and Mia Goth.

Meanwhile, after returning for The Accountant 2 last year, Ben Affleck is currently in the midst of directing his next film, Animals, for Netflix. He'll also star in the feature, which is tentatively expected to debut sometime in 2027.

The Rip starts streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on January 16!

Watch the new trailer below: