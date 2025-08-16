Charlie Cox Confirms DAREDEVIL Season 2 Will Not Be The Show's Final Season (Exclusive)

Despite viral comments in which he seemingly referred to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the show's "final season," Charlie Cox has set the record straight while appearing at For the Love of Fantasy...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Earlier this week, a month-old clip of Charlie Cox referring to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the show's "final" season quickly went viral on social media. His co-star Vincent D'Onofrio attempted to clear things up, but we've now heard from the Man Without Fear himself. 

This weekend, Cox is appearing at the For the Love of Fantasy event in London, England, and we managed to snatch a brief minute with the actor. 

It wasn't a full-blown interview, so you'll have to forgive the brevity of these remarks. However, after offering Cox some well-deserved praise for his return as Matt Murdock in the MCU, he responded to our season 2 excitement by saying, "Me too, it's going to be really good."

Of course, following those reports about season 2 potentially being the end of the road for Daredevil: Born Again, we asked Cox directly whether it is indeed the last one. "No," he responded confidently, pausing a second before adding, "I do not believe so."

When we pointed out that Marvel Studios needs to get him into a movie with Spider-Man, Cox agreed, saying, "Yeah, exactly, exactly." We'll leave it up to you to decide whether he was playing coy or simply agreeing with our sentiment about that very long-overdue team-up! 

We wish we had more to share, but it's apparent now that neither Cox nor D'Onofrio expects Daredevil: Born Again to end with season 2. Whether Marvel Studios has greenlit season 3 isn't clear, but Marvel Television's goal is to release series on a yearly basis, and Daredevil is a character who lends himself perfectly to that format. 

What could we see in a possible season 3? Assuming Mayor Wilson Fisk is taken down when the show returns to Disney+ next year, then it could be anything from the return of The Hand to Matt finding himself placed behind bars (something both Ed Brubaker and Chip Zdarsky explored). 

As for a possible team-up with the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it doesn't currently look like a sure thing, but something tells us 'ol Hornhead will show up for a brief cameo, even if it's as minor as his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. 

UPDATE: DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Will NOT Be The Final Season, Confirms Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio
AnEye
AnEye - 8/16/2025, 10:52 AM
I think it will sadly be the last...but I do hope Daredevil shows up more outside in other movies. He doesn't always have to be the lead. Not like there's a lack of Daredevil content out there.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/16/2025, 10:54 AM
You mean Disney is gonna keep pumping more money into a show that already failed one season color me not so shocked.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 11:03 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - id imagine feige and co kicking themselves for forcing the netflix stuff only to fail miserably.

And has anyone seen that wakanda series? Even the shills are not talking about it 😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 11:01 AM
Peacenaker S2 will be a good example for marvel on how to create a tv show that will still keep the momentum of the movie side of the universe.

I was hoping something like this since wandavision. But marvel is really mishandled now
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image

