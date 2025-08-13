UPDATE: DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Will NOT Be The Final Season, Confirms Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio

Despite comments from Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox indicating that season 2 might be the show's last, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has now confirmed that's not the intention for the revival.

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 11:08 AM EST
UPDATE: Vincent D'Onofrio has now further elaborated on the confusion surrounding whether Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is the show's last, confirming that he and co-star Charlie Cox have discussed that there's a "very good chance for a third season."

Yesterday, a clip of Charlie Cox referring to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the show's "final" season went viral on social media. It caused quite a panic among fans, though the off-handed manner in which Cox said that suggests he misspoke. 

Daredevil: Born Again was announced as an 18-episode series, and evolved into two seasons comprised of nine and eight episodes, respectively. While a third season has not been publicly greenlit, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has revealed that the intention is to continue the series.

Now, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is not being planned as the show's last. Responding to fans on X, he said the reports were "not true," adding that, "there's a good chance we will have a third season."

That will obviously hinge on how the second batch of episodes is received. However, the trades have reported that Marvel Studios and Disney+ were more than satisfied with how Daredevil: Born Again season 1 performed upon its streaming debut. 

D'Onofio first hinted at tentative plans for a third season back in May, and once again suggested that it hinges on whether fans respond positively to what comes next.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan," D'Onofrio revealed. "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

There are countless directions a third season of Daredevil: Born Again could head in. For example, many fans have said they'd like to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both placed behind bars, an idea first explored during Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil run. 

If Daredevil: Born Again season 3 doesn't happen, then it might at least free up the Man Without Fear to make some big screen appearances (unfortunately, it doesn't currently appear as if he'll be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next summer. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. 

Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The Final Season; Teases Costume That Doesn't Exist In The Comics
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/13/2025, 5:36 AM
Can't end the series until the female version takes over and saves the day...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/13/2025, 5:45 AM
@KennKathleen - Disney is already on it. Wouldn't be surprised if Matt dies in S3 of this garbage fest and Elektra takes over
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/13/2025, 5:56 AM
@WalletsClosed -


User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/13/2025, 9:53 AM
@KennKathleen - And naturally, the cops were the main bad guys in the first season on BA. Can’t have DD stopping street crime or Punisher killing actual mobsters. It’s always “The Message” with Disney
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/13/2025, 11:42 AM
@KennKathleen - I reckon by the end of season 2.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/13/2025, 5:44 AM
This show is an absolute abomination compared to the original series. This shows best episode is worst than the original series worst.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/13/2025, 7:57 AM
@WalletsClosed - "worse" and "worst" are not the same word. Rants are best when in a language you yourself understand so you don't sound like a baby talking.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/13/2025, 5:44 AM
Good. It would be disappointing for a revival to end after just two seasons. Hopefully, when it does end, we get more Defenders focused projects.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2025, 6:04 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - If I were to guess, the plan is for more but likely take a break till after Secret Wars so easier for continuity to appear in that then another season or two prior to SM5 leading to him turning up in that as the main MCU supporting character.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@Apophis71 - That would make sense since they might have to deal with recasting after.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/13/2025, 6:10 AM
Thought Brad Winderbaum already said a while back that Daredevil is one of the shows that can run on a yearly base
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/13/2025, 6:34 AM
Get story right what story it’s always same them in comics goood vs bad goood wins there is no story same thing all time bad want kill hero, rule city , world , goood stop bad win what story ?
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/13/2025, 8:01 AM
@dragon316 - what in the name of stroke inducing words are you going on about? Did you just look up "random English words" in Google and type out what it said? punctuation is your friend. Also, you are completely wrong if you think comics are just good vs bad and villains just wants to kill the hero....you obviously don't read comics.
Irregular
Irregular - 8/13/2025, 11:50 AM
@dragon316 - Good lord man, stfu and PROOF-READ!
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 8/13/2025, 6:56 AM
User Comment Image
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/13/2025, 8:11 AM
It might be the end of the Born Again storyline, but not the end of Daredevil going forward.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 8:27 AM
@JoeInTheBox - yep , I think that’s what Charlie meant but didn’t articulate it the best.

Those 2 seasons (which were originally 1 season of 18 episodes) are going to be the complete story they are telling under The Born Again subtitle but there’s possibility for a S3 & such which will likely kickstart a new storyline.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/13/2025, 8:20 AM
Charlie Cox likely meant that Season 2, would be the last one for at least a while.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 8:58 AM
Sounds about right given Brad Winderbaum’s previous comments…

Anyway if/when we get a new season , I hope we do move past Kingpin (as much as I enjoy D’Onofrio’s take) into other villains such as The Owl or Mister Fear etc.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It will just be fresh to have Matt tackle a new challenge rather then just Fisk or The Hand again (even though I wasn’t a big fan of their version of Muse ultimately , it was still nice to see DD take on a different villain)
GM1988
GM1988 - 8/13/2025, 12:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The Owl (Leland Owlsley) appeared in Season One of the Netflix Daredevil series, portrayed by Bob Gunton and since the Netflix show is now canon to the MCU I don't think Owl will show up as he was Killed by Fisk when he threw Owlsley into an elevator shaft to his death.
Irregular
Irregular - 8/13/2025, 11:44 AM
Ehhh...I wouldn't put too much stock in what Vincent & Charlie know. Considering it's not their call if the show gets cancelled. Which something tells me after S2, it will.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/13/2025, 12:05 PM
With the ratings being lower than She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel (neither as of now getting another season) I'd honestly be surprised if Season 3 happens.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/13/2025, 12:10 PM
I heard The Hand is coming back.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/13/2025, 12:24 PM
season 1 should've been the final season. dogshit to the highest degree.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/13/2025, 12:51 PM
Sounds like damage control, something tells me they'll annouce it after "season 2" is finished in the hopes that'll that it'll keep the audience watching. Compared to all the disney Marvel TV shows, Born Again takes the crown for lowest overall sustained viewership, had this been the early years of stage 4 MCU, I could see them pushing for a "3"/"second season" but now that they losing hard money and cutting back, continuing DD just doesn't make a lot of financial sense.

