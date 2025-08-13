UPDATE: DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Will NOT Be The Final Season, Confirms Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio

UPDATE: Vincent D'Onofrio has now further elaborated on the confusion surrounding whether Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is the show's last, confirming that he and co-star Charlie Cox have discussed that there's a "very good chance for a third season."

I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing.

But Charlie and i have discussed and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season. https://t.co/ZwKYRWXuGZ — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 13, 2025 So dramatic. Lol.

This is article is not the correct info. I've just tweeted about why it's confusing and the fact there is a very good chance we will have a third. It's just too early to tell. But it's very likely.

Regardless of what this article says.



https://t.co/R79oz7nt0J — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 13, 2025

Yesterday, a clip of Charlie Cox referring to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the show's "final" season went viral on social media. It caused quite a panic among fans, though the off-handed manner in which Cox said that suggests he misspoke.

Daredevil: Born Again was announced as an 18-episode series, and evolved into two seasons comprised of nine and eight episodes, respectively. While a third season has not been publicly greenlit, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has revealed that the intention is to continue the series.

Now, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is not being planned as the show's last. Responding to fans on X, he said the reports were "not true," adding that, "there's a good chance we will have a third season."

That will obviously hinge on how the second batch of episodes is received. However, the trades have reported that Marvel Studios and Disney+ were more than satisfied with how Daredevil: Born Again season 1 performed upon its streaming debut.

D'Onofio first hinted at tentative plans for a third season back in May, and once again suggested that it hinges on whether fans respond positively to what comes next.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan," D'Onofrio revealed. "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

There are countless directions a third season of Daredevil: Born Again could head in. For example, many fans have said they'd like to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both placed behind bars, an idea first explored during Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil run.

If Daredevil: Born Again season 3 doesn't happen, then it might at least free up the Man Without Fear to make some big screen appearances (unfortunately, it doesn't currently appear as if he'll be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next summer.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.