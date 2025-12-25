SHEEPDOG Star Vondie Curtis-Hall On Possibly Returning For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Flashback (Exclusive)

In Sheepdog, decorated U.S. Army combat veteran Calvin Cole is court-ordered into treatment and into the care of a VA trauma therapist in-training. Things become even more complicated when Calvin's father-in-law, a retired Vietnam Veteran, shows up on his doorstep having just been released from prison.

As Calvin's plan to run from his past becomes even more challenging, he learns through the support of his community, tough love and compassion, that he must put himself back together again for his family – and for himself.

We recently had the privilege to sit down with screen icon Vondie Curtis-Hall to discuss his role in the movie as Whitney St. Germain, the Vietnam Veteran who bonds with Calvin as he gets to grips with being a free man. Of course, many of you will know the actor best for his role as intrepid reporter Ben Urich in Marvel Television and Netflix's Daredevil.

At the end of our interview, we wondered if Curtis-Hall would be open to reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again. The character is still dead in MCU canon (The Kingpin murdered him, remember), but with his niece, BB Urich, part of the series, there's always a chance Ben could show up in a flashback.

"Yeah, it was a really good character. I don't know...I would definitely go back to play a little bit with Ben," the actor says in the video above. "I had a great time doing that show. It was fun."

"Charlie [Cox], we had some nice scenes together. I always remember us standing in the rain, freezing. He was in his little Daredevil suit [Laughs]," Curtis-Hall continued. "I had a coat and was all layered up. We're opposite each other, and I see his body just start to shake from the cold. Oh, man. That was a fun show."

Wilson Fisk has never truly paid for Ben's murder, but the fallout from the journalist's death continues to be felt. It's obviously what has inspired BB to set her sights on exposing the Mayor's true nature, and may yet come back to haunt the Kingpin of Crime.

Given the character's continued importance to this street-level corner of the MCU, we'd say a flashback at the very least could be on the table for a future season of Daredevil: Born Again. Either way, Curtis-Hall's impact on the Daredevil mythos remains significant.

Starring Academy Award Nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Emmy Nominee Vondie Curtis Hall (The Recruit), Tony Nominee Lilli Cooper (Broadway's Tootsie), SAG Nominee Dominic Fumusa (Dexter), Matt Dallas (Kyle XY), and Steven Grayhm (The Five People You Meet In Heaven), Sheepdog arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.