DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Looking To Cast "Scrappy New Yorker" With A "Hidden Rageful Side"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Looking To Cast &quot;Scrappy New Yorker&quot; With A &quot;Hidden Rageful Side&quot;

With Marvel Television putting the finishing touches to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, it appears the studio is already looking to add some key characters to the planned third season.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2025 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Nexus Point News

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ next year with its second season, but work is already underway on Season 3. That's expected to launch in 2027, and will further cement the Man Without Fear as one of the MCU's major players.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil isn't expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, likely because of how Season 2 ends. The prevailing theory is that Matt Murdock will find himself behind bars, similar to what happened in Ed Brubaker and Chip Zdarsky's respective Daredevil runs.

According to a new report from Nexus Point News, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently looking to cast a key new role for that batch of episodes. 

The site explains, "The role is being referred to under the codename Philip, and the casting call is looking for open ethnicity actors in their twenties. Philip is described as being a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side."

This could refer to several characters, but Byron "Butch" Pharris/Fisk is a strong possibility. Introduced as a member of The Owl's gang, we later learned that he was the illegitimate son of Wilson Fisk. Ultimately rising to become the boss of Hell's Kitchen, Butch has since set his sights on usurping his father as New York's Kingpin of Crime.

Similar to Matthew Lillard's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 role as Mr. Charles, there's nothing to say that "Philip" will be a character from the comics. Several other roles will no doubt be cast in the months ahead, which may give us a better idea of how this season is shaping up.

Recently, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said that, in Season 2, the series will explore "a lot of heavy themes," and "a lot of dark moments and tragic events." He added, "Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season. He's a rebel, and it's fun to see him go up against the power of the city."

"It all feels like one story," Winderbaum later said of Daredevil: Born Again's three-season arc. "It is one giant, amazing tapestry that Dario is weaving together here in this New York landscape."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. While Season 2 arrives on the platform in 2026, Marvel Television has yet to share an official premiere date.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Jessica Jones And More; New Story Details Revealed
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Jessica Jones And More; New Story Details Revealed
DAREDEVIL Season 1 Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight Bemoans Netflix Series' Limited Budget And PG-16 Handcuffs
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL Season 1 Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight Bemoans Netflix Series' Limited Budget And "PG-16 Handcuffs"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder