DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Looking To Cast "Scrappy New Yorker" With A "Hidden Rageful Side"

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ next year with its second season, but work is already underway on Season 3. That's expected to launch in 2027, and will further cement the Man Without Fear as one of the MCU's major players.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil isn't expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, likely because of how Season 2 ends. The prevailing theory is that Matt Murdock will find himself behind bars, similar to what happened in Ed Brubaker and Chip Zdarsky's respective Daredevil runs.

According to a new report from Nexus Point News, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently looking to cast a key new role for that batch of episodes.

The site explains, "The role is being referred to under the codename Philip, and the casting call is looking for open ethnicity actors in their twenties. Philip is described as being a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side."

This could refer to several characters, but Byron "Butch" Pharris/Fisk is a strong possibility. Introduced as a member of The Owl's gang, we later learned that he was the illegitimate son of Wilson Fisk. Ultimately rising to become the boss of Hell's Kitchen, Butch has since set his sights on usurping his father as New York's Kingpin of Crime.

Similar to Matthew Lillard's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 role as Mr. Charles, there's nothing to say that "Philip" will be a character from the comics. Several other roles will no doubt be cast in the months ahead, which may give us a better idea of how this season is shaping up.

Recently, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said that, in Season 2, the series will explore "a lot of heavy themes," and "a lot of dark moments and tragic events." He added, "Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season. He's a rebel, and it's fun to see him go up against the power of the city."

"It all feels like one story," Winderbaum later said of Daredevil: Born Again's three-season arc. "It is one giant, amazing tapestry that Dario is weaving together here in this New York landscape."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. While Season 2 arrives on the platform in 2026, Marvel Television has yet to share an official premiere date.