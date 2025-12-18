DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Jessica Jones And More; New Story Details Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see the Man Without Fear reunite with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Her role in the series remains a closely guarded secret, but Charlie Cox was understandably thrilled to share the screen with his fellow Defender again.

"Just by the nature of who Jessica is and who Matt is, they both give as much as they get," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not sure we were aware of it when we were shooting it. So we've been really waiting for this opportunity for so long now to put these two on screen together and have more fun with them."

According to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum, Jessica's role in Season 2 is comparable to that of Jon Berthal's Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again's first batch of episodes. That suggests she'll only appear in a handful of episodes.

Cox noted, "We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we're serving the story appropriately."

The site adds that a "small amount" of time has passed when Season 2 begins, but New York City remains under lockdown (with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force still patrolling the streets). According to Winderbaum, the series will explore "a lot of heavy themes," and "a lot of dark moments and tragic events."

"Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season," the executive teased. "He's a rebel, and it's fun to see him go up against the power of the city."

Cox said that Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page is a "badass" in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and revealed, "We get to see a side of Karen Page which I think Charlie and also Matt Murdock have always known is beneath that surface."

Winderbaum wouldn't be drawn on whether Frank Castle will return to Hell's Kitchen, but promised, "The Punisher TV special really does connect into the time and place that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 takes place."

The report also explains that Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles will butt heads with Mayor Wilson Fisk (he won't share any scenes with Daredevil, unfortunately). As for Lili Taylor, she's taking on the role of New York's Governor Marge McCaffrey.

"It all feels like one story," Winderbaum said of Daredevil: Born Again's three-season arc. "It is one giant, amazing tapestry that Dario is weaving together here in this New York landscape."

In the stills below, we get a first official look at Ritter as Jessica, and see that the red is now bleeding through Daredevil's black suit. We also find The Kingpin and Vanessa Fisk meeting with Mr. Charles and the Governor, along with a fun shot of Matt Murdock and Karen in disguise.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform next year.