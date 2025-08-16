SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Sadie Sink Spotted In London - And Her Appearance May Be A Big Character Hint

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Sadie Sink Spotted In London - And Her Appearance May Be A Big Character Hint

Sadie Sink has been spotted in London, and while she's not actually on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, the actress' appearance may provide a big hint about her character...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 16, 2025 01:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finished shooting in Glasgow, Scotland earlier today, with production now set to move to London. We're not sure when cameras will start rolling again, but we know that both Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) and Sadie Sink (?) are currently in the UK preparing to begin filming their scenes.

Sink's character is still under wraps, but a photo of the Stranger Things alum has been circulating online, and it might just give us a better idea of who she'll be playing.

We won't be sharing the photo here since it was taken without Sink's permission (you won't have to look very hard to find it), but the actress still has her natural red hair.

Rumors have pointed to Sink playing a number of different heroes and villains, including Jean Grey, Jackpot, Mary Jane Watson, Mayday Parker, Gwen Stacy, and others. Could this photo rule out Stacy or any other characters that don't have red hair? It's certainly possible, since it's unlikely that Sink would wear a wig for this part as opposed to dying her locks (actors do wear wigs for roles on occasion, but it's not the norm), but it still doesn't really narrow things down too much.

So far, the only official details about Sink's character that have been disclosed are that she is playing a "sharp and free-spirited" woman who has a "mysterious past."

Hopefully, we'll see Sink on set at some point over the next week or so, and finally learn who she's actually playing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

