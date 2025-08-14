THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 7 Actors Who Could Play The DCU's BATMAN With Robert Pattinson Out Of The Running

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 7 Actors Who Could Play The DCU's BATMAN With Robert Pattinson Out Of The Running

With it now clear to us that Robert Pattinson won't be suiting up as the DCU's Dark Knight, we're exploring who could play Batman in DC Studios' long-gestating The Brave and the Bold movie. Check it out...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

When DC Studios revealed the movies and TV shows that will be part of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, The Brave and the Bold was among the biggest surprises. We expected Batman to be included in that, but jumping straight into a story about the hero training his son, Damian, as Robin is undeniably intriguing. 

Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will be released in theaters in 2027, and DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has said repeatedly that Robert Pattinson will not don the cape and cowl in the DCU. 

So, who should play this iconic character? We're expecting Batman to be a little older than David Corenswet's Man of Steel, so that automatically eliminates a lot of otherwise exciting possibilities. This role isn't an easy one for any actor to make their own, given the baggage it brings with it, but we believe any of the choices listed below would do right by this character...and be very different from Pattinson's brooding vigilante.

Find out who we think could take on the role of Bruce Wayne in The Brave and the Bold by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

7. Richard Madden

Qkl4i43j o

Richard Madden's MCU role as Ikaris appeared to be a one-and-done based on the events of Eternals, and while that's a real shame, we have an inkling it could lead to DC Studios scooping him up. 

There's no denying he has the classic Bruce Wayne look, and that's a jaw we can easily imagine being beneath the cowl. More importantly, he's a terrific actor who would give the Caped Crusader a little swagger. Remember, this is a hero who is often the smartest man in the room and the kind of person who secretly plots how to beat his fellow Justice League members.

We believe Madden would make a convincing father at the end of his tether with his son, and Ikaris showed the sort of darkness and conflicted feelings he could bring to the table for this role, as did Game of Thrones and Bodyguard
 

6. Brandon Sklenar

Juikqzfs o

It Ends with Us and Drop star Brandon Sklenar has emerged as a firm fan favourite to play the DCU's Batman, and we get it. He's a talented actor who looks the part. Every actor we've chosen here would be a fitting choice for Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight, and that's without a doubt the case with the 1923 star.

Sklenar feels closer to the versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck than Robert Pattinson, and that's likely to be crucial for the DCU. 

The Brave and the Bold's Caped Crusader will have spent years protecting Gotham City and is a father. That latter part is particularly important, and with the right young co-star, we're sure Sklenar would successfully bring a Batman to life on screen who serves as a father figure to not only Damian Wayne, but the likes of Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, too.
 

5. Taron Egerton

O6ibvofc o

Once a fan favourite choice for Spider-Man and, more recently, Wolverine, there's a certain appeal to Taron Egerton joining the DCU as Batman.

The Kingsman star has proven himself an incredible talent in theaters and on streaming, whether we're talking Rocketman, Apple TV+'s Black Bird, or Netflix mega-hit, Carry-On. Egerton is, without a doubt, a phenomenal talent and could effortlessly do this role justice. He's also no stranger to action, and that alone is a good start.

They may hail from the same country, but Robert Pattinson and Egerton are two very different performers. We wouldn't anticipate any real similarities between their respective takes, and the Welshman is someone who stands a chance of giving fans the comic-accurate Batman they've been waiting for in this the DCU.
 

4. Luke Evans

S7dbo1md o

Luke Evans might just be one of the most underrated talents working in Hollywood today, and it's legitimately shocking that he still hasn't joined the Marvel or DC Universe.

The DCU's fresh start might be enough to convince him, though, and a rough-around-the-edges Batman who takes no sh*t might be exactly what the Welshman needs to lend his talents to this genre. As a gruffer version of the vigilante, it would be a blast watching Evans soften up as the story plays out, eventually becoming the caring father Damian so sorely needs. 

Looking to the future, picturing him alongside the likes of Superman and the Justice Gang is surprisingly easy, and Evans is such a skilled actor that we're confident in saying there are a ton of great ideas he could bring to the DCU as its Dark Knight. 
 

3. Winston Duke

Fmivcv37 o

We're not going to say that Marvel Studios has wasted Winston Duke, but he sure could have been given more to do in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As entertaining as the actor is as M'Baku, it's time for Duke to step into the spotlight, and Batman would be a great part for him.

Unlike the other actors listed here, he has a history with the Caped Crusader, having lent his voice to the hero in the podcast series Batman Unburied (where he did an excellent job). We're not going to talk too much about race here because it shouldn't matter, but a Black Bruce Wayne would be awesome to see on screen and a huge opportunity for Duke. 

It could also allow a young Black or mixed-race actor to put their stamp on Robin. Still not convinced? Check out Duke's superb work in Nine Days and Us, and then get back to us. 
 

2. Lee Pace

Qm09f1cu o

Lee Pace worked with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played the villainous Ronan the Accuser. That could give him an edge over some of the other names listed here, but Pace's work speaks for itself. 

From Halt and Catch Fire to Foundation and The Hobbit trilogy, he never fails to impress, and would make for a physically imposing Dark Knight on screen. Again, the DCU's Batman is likely to be pretty experienced, making Pace a good fit for a version of this character who is a hardened crimefighter and coming to terms with being a father.

The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery to us, but if Gunn intends to pull heavily from Grant Morrison's stint writing Batman, then he'll need an actor who can balance the darkness with some weirdness, and even a little levity. 
 

1. Jensen Ackles

Fdjv0o1z o

After starring in Smallville, Jensen Ackles moved on to Supernatural and remained there for 15 seasons. Now, he's looking to show Hollywood that there's more to him than Dean Winchester. 

The Boys and Countdown have helped with that, and he's done a great job putting himself on the map, proving Hollywood has overlooked him for far too long in the process. Ackles has made no secret of the fact that he wants to play Batman, and while he's voiced him in several animated projects, a shift to live-action would work nicely.

This would be one of those fan-pleasing casting decisions, but the DCU needs that. There's no reason for the DC Studios to only pursue huge A-Listers, something that's evident from David Corenswet's pitch-perfect casting as Superman. We know Ackles has what it takes to play Batman on the big screen and hope Gunn and Safran do as well. 
 

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Casting DCU's Batman, Hush In THE BATMAN 2 Rumors, And TEEN TITANS' Robin
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Casting DCU's Batman, Hush In THE BATMAN 2 Rumors, And TEEN TITANS' Robin
James Gunn On Alan Ritchson As Batman: DCU's Caped Crusader Must Differ From Robert Pattinson
Recommended For You:

James Gunn On Alan Ritchson As Batman: DCU's Caped Crusader Must Differ From Robert Pattinson

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/14/2025, 11:07 AM
I hate to be that guy but Josh has the' worst fan castings for comicbookmovies. But the articles always get people talking.
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:27 AM
@Steel86 - YO, FUC JENSEN ACKLES!!!!!!!!!!

STOP PUSHING THIS NGGA!!!!

IT AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN!!!!

ENOUGH OF THIS MOTHERFUCER!! HE CAN'T FUCING ACT! HE DOESN'T LOOK LIKE BATMAN! AND HE'S OLD AS SHIT!

"Oh, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles!" You fanboys are ABSOLUTE FUCING GARBAGE! You should have NO creative input into ANYTHING. And Winston Duke??? Tf? Bitch, please. Fuc off with that shit.

"Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles!"
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:30 AM
@Steel86 - Our next Batman

User Comment Image
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:34 AM
@Steel86 - Our next Batman

User Comment Image
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:37 AM
@Steel86 - Our next Batman

User Comment Image
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:39 AM
@Steel86 - Our next Batman

User Comment Image
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 8/14/2025, 11:41 AM
@noname - Yo. I can understand if you don't like Supernatural...It truly should have ended after Season 5.

But saying that Jensen Ackles can't act is one of the most asinine statements you can make in life. He literally elevated his part and the show allowed to him to really shine. He could act Batman/Bruce Wayne with his eyes closed and still surprise.

Shhhhhhh.
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:50 AM
@SuperBatCap1 - He's a TV actor.

And that's where he shall remain.

Stop fancasting this lackluster actor as Batman, He's not even handsome enough. He looks like a Mexican. He looks like my friend Dalton waaaaaaaaaaaaaay back in elementary school. He's ain't The Caped Crusader, homie.
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 11:53 AM
@SuperBatCap1 - Also, I must remind you of one last thing:



































"Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles!"
elgaz
elgaz - 8/14/2025, 11:08 AM
Just started watching Foundation and I could see Lee Pace in the role. He's brilliantly intimidating. Big guy too, 6"4 or 6"5.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:23 AM
@elgaz - Pedro , Wesley snipes , don cheadle is 1 foot short play there characters in movies of marvel rover Downey jr play doom is 1 foot short height no difference no one cares for those characters all peope comaplain about on Pedro is stupid mustache not him being 1 foot short play reed
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:24 AM
@dragon316 - Keaton Batman is short
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/14/2025, 11:08 AM
You’re [frick]ing terrible at this stuff, Josh
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/14/2025, 11:09 AM
Luke Evans for the win. Stop trying to make Jensen Ackles happen.
grif
grif - 8/14/2025, 11:09 AM
winston duke? wtf?
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/14/2025, 11:11 AM
When in doubt, just cast Pedro Pascal.🤣
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/14/2025, 11:12 AM

Alan Richson is still the best pick.

And every Josh list has the pander pick. Winston Duke. Sigh.... Though he is an excellent actor who needs a great role. He'd be great as Black Panther.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 8/14/2025, 11:13 AM
Batman: Bradley Cooper (just forget that he’s Superman’s dad)
Joker: Walton Goggins

You’re welcome 🫡
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/14/2025, 11:49 AM
@satanicbatman - casting Walton Goggins as The Joker is INSANE and I love it.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/14/2025, 11:16 AM
Just cast Jansen Ackles and get it over with !!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/14/2025, 11:17 AM
Was it actually confirmed or is Josh just blowing smoke again? I feel like Gunn has been cagey about it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 11:20 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - I just don't see how you can incorporate Reeves' ultra realistic world with one that includes Kaijus, a super dog, and social media monkey trolls. They're not compatible at all, in any way, shape, or form.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/14/2025, 11:17 AM
Henry Cavill for Batman.

You know it to be true.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:25 AM
Hate to say it needs new guy play height non important look at Keaton Batman two should have been finsished gone on to long for him be in trilogy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 11:30 AM
My pick is Brandon Sklenar..

He’s got the acting chops imo , the voice and the look so I hope he’s atleast considered for the role!!.

?si=ZAE9x34u3aX1Oax-

I can’t really see Madden , Egerton & Evans in the role tbh.

I think Ackles could perhaps pull it off but if they do want to go older then Lee Pace is a pretty good pick imo!!.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/14/2025, 11:30 AM
So... I have to think this is a troll job. Josh is trolling. There is no way he thinks any of these short actors, old actors, or a black actor can play a 35 year old Batman.

Batman, who should be imposing and not 5-foot-7-inches like half this list.

Batman, who at 35 to 38 years old with a 12 year old son could not 50 year old actors.

Batman, WHO IS A WHITE MAN and not a black man.

So Josh is either trolling or he is literally mentally disabled.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/14/2025, 11:37 AM
@HistoryofMatt - Agreed. Honestly, I didn't like any of these choices. And yes, lets stop the whole race-swapping nonsense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 11:36 AM
I think Oliver Jackson Cohen could work as Bruce Wayne/Batman too.

User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/14/2025, 11:38 AM
Jensen Ackles will never not be a funny choice to me. I like the guy but he isn’t Bruce Wayne.

Wouldn’t be a top 25 pick for me. Lol.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/14/2025, 11:40 AM
@regularmovieguy - I will never understand him as a choice. He is not Bruce Wayne AT ALL. That Sklenar guy is just as bad. He self promoted himself randomly. Kept doing it and now you see all these bots on social media pushing him for some reason.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/14/2025, 11:38 AM
This is the WORST BATMAN FANCAST LIST I HAVE EVER SEEN.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/14/2025, 11:41 AM
Let's see how many white actors he'll put for a Black Panther cast
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/14/2025, 11:42 AM
Elliot Page
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/14/2025, 11:43 AM
Other than Sklenar (who would be perfect) this is one of the worst lists ever.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/14/2025, 11:46 AM
There is only the obvious choice... Sean Gunn!

User Comment Image

He can do double duty as Batman and Maxwell Lord similar to RDjr. being Iron Man and doctor Doom!

User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 8/14/2025, 11:49 AM
Richard Madden: Strong jaw, bit old, 5'10"
Brandon Sklenar: Deep voice, weak jaw, 6'2"
Taron Egerton: Permanent baby-face, 5'9"
Luke Evans: Strong jaw, too old, 6'0"
Winston Duke: Deep voice, weak jaw, 6'5"
Lee Pace: Deep voice, too old, 6'5"
Jensen Ackles: Deep voice, too old, 6'1"

MY PICK is Ethan Peck: VERY Deep voice, perfect age, 6'1" , looks like Corenswet, straight man comedic chops, strong jaw and his grandfather was the inspiration for 'BATMAN: YEAR ONE'

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder