THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 7 Actors Who Could Play The DCU's BATMAN With Robert Pattinson Out Of The Running

When DC Studios revealed the movies and TV shows that will be part of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, The Brave and the Bold was among the biggest surprises. We expected Batman to be included in that, but jumping straight into a story about the hero training his son, Damian, as Robin is undeniably intriguing. Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will be released in theaters in 2027, and DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has said repeatedly that Robert Pattinson will not don the cape and cowl in the DCU. So, who should play this iconic character? We're expecting Batman to be a little older than David Corenswet's Man of Steel, so that automatically eliminates a lot of otherwise exciting possibilities. This role isn't an easy one for any actor to make their own, given the baggage it brings with it, but we believe any of the choices listed below would do right by this character...and be very different from Pattinson's brooding vigilante. Find out who we think could take on the role of Bruce Wayne in The Brave and the Bold by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Richard Madden Richard Madden's MCU role as Ikaris appeared to be a one-and-done based on the events of Eternals, and while that's a real shame, we have an inkling it could lead to DC Studios scooping him up. There's no denying he has the classic Bruce Wayne look, and that's a jaw we can easily imagine being beneath the cowl. More importantly, he's a terrific actor who would give the Caped Crusader a little swagger. Remember, this is a hero who is often the smartest man in the room and the kind of person who secretly plots how to beat his fellow Justice League members. We believe Madden would make a convincing father at the end of his tether with his son, and Ikaris showed the sort of darkness and conflicted feelings he could bring to the table for this role, as did Game of Thrones and Bodyguard.



6. Brandon Sklenar It Ends with Us and Drop star Brandon Sklenar has emerged as a firm fan favourite to play the DCU's Batman, and we get it. He's a talented actor who looks the part. Every actor we've chosen here would be a fitting choice for Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight, and that's without a doubt the case with the 1923 star. Sklenar feels closer to the versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck than Robert Pattinson, and that's likely to be crucial for the DCU. The Brave and the Bold's Caped Crusader will have spent years protecting Gotham City and is a father. That latter part is particularly important, and with the right young co-star, we're sure Sklenar would successfully bring a Batman to life on screen who serves as a father figure to not only Damian Wayne, but the likes of Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, too.



5. Taron Egerton Once a fan favourite choice for Spider-Man and, more recently, Wolverine, there's a certain appeal to Taron Egerton joining the DCU as Batman. The Kingsman star has proven himself an incredible talent in theaters and on streaming, whether we're talking Rocketman, Apple TV+'s Black Bird, or Netflix mega-hit, Carry-On. Egerton is, without a doubt, a phenomenal talent and could effortlessly do this role justice. He's also no stranger to action, and that alone is a good start. They may hail from the same country, but Robert Pattinson and Egerton are two very different performers. We wouldn't anticipate any real similarities between their respective takes, and the Welshman is someone who stands a chance of giving fans the comic-accurate Batman they've been waiting for in this the DCU.



4. Luke Evans Luke Evans might just be one of the most underrated talents working in Hollywood today, and it's legitimately shocking that he still hasn't joined the Marvel or DC Universe. The DCU's fresh start might be enough to convince him, though, and a rough-around-the-edges Batman who takes no sh*t might be exactly what the Welshman needs to lend his talents to this genre. As a gruffer version of the vigilante, it would be a blast watching Evans soften up as the story plays out, eventually becoming the caring father Damian so sorely needs. Looking to the future, picturing him alongside the likes of Superman and the Justice Gang is surprisingly easy, and Evans is such a skilled actor that we're confident in saying there are a ton of great ideas he could bring to the DCU as its Dark Knight.



3. Winston Duke We're not going to say that Marvel Studios has wasted Winston Duke, but he sure could have been given more to do in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As entertaining as the actor is as M'Baku, it's time for Duke to step into the spotlight, and Batman would be a great part for him. Unlike the other actors listed here, he has a history with the Caped Crusader, having lent his voice to the hero in the podcast series Batman Unburied (where he did an excellent job). We're not going to talk too much about race here because it shouldn't matter, but a Black Bruce Wayne would be awesome to see on screen and a huge opportunity for Duke. It could also allow a young Black or mixed-race actor to put their stamp on Robin. Still not convinced? Check out Duke's superb work in Nine Days and Us, and then get back to us.



2. Lee Pace Lee Pace worked with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played the villainous Ronan the Accuser. That could give him an edge over some of the other names listed here, but Pace's work speaks for itself. From Halt and Catch Fire to Foundation and The Hobbit trilogy, he never fails to impress, and would make for a physically imposing Dark Knight on screen. Again, the DCU's Batman is likely to be pretty experienced, making Pace a good fit for a version of this character who is a hardened crimefighter and coming to terms with being a father. The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery to us, but if Gunn intends to pull heavily from Grant Morrison's stint writing Batman, then he'll need an actor who can balance the darkness with some weirdness, and even a little levity.

