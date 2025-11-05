"Would I Do Batman..?" WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Breaks Silence On THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Fan Casts

&quot;Would I Do Batman..?&quot; WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Breaks Silence On THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Fan Casts

Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey has finally weighed in on the possibility of playing the DCU's Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold. Could he be the next big screen Batman? Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, and as we approach the third anniversary of the DCU's launch, James Gunn and Peter Safran still haven't found a Batman. 

Following multiple delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman 2 is finally taking shape and will begin shooting next year. However, that's an "Elseworlds" project and won't be connected to movies like Superman and Clayface

Gunn has repeatedly said that he's struggled to figure out what the DCU's Dark Knight will look like, something which surely hasn't been helped by having Reeves' critically acclaimed franchise to compete with. Still, Andy Muschietti remains attached to direct The Brave and the Bold from a script by an unnamed writer. 

Fans have put forward many names for who they would like to see play Batman, and Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey remains a popular choice. After previously liking social media posts supporting the notion of his playing Bruce Wayne, Bailey weighed in on the fan casts while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Would I do Batman? I grew up with Val Kilmer, George Clooney, obviously Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson," the actor started. "It’s a legacy. I think James Gunn is amazing. Who knows..."

It's not much, but he clearly has some interest in playing the Caped Crusader. The actor looks the part and is no stranger to action after holding his own alongside Scarlett Johansson in the latest Jurassic World movie. 

Gunn previously said this about introducing the DCU's Batman at the same time Robert Pattinson's version swoops back into theaters:

"Is it causing anybody grief in any way? I think it was the same thing. I think that people are really starting to learn about stuff like that. One of the weirdest things for me is that big fans are often like, 'Well, listen, I understand this, but normies will never understand this. Casuals will never understand this.' But the truth is, guys, that you're the ones that don't understand."

"The casuals always understand. You can say, 'Oh, yeah, he's changed Peacemaker, there was some Justice League [characters that] was in that. Now it's Justice Gang.' And regular people who just like TV shows are like, 'Oh, okay. That's weird.' And then they're done." But the people who really focus on this stuff, they're in our bubble. And the people in our bubble think that everyone outside of that bubble is too stupid to understand nuance. And it is just totally not the case."

You can hear more from Bailey in the player below (the Batman talk starts around the 5:44 mark).

THE BRAVE & THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Included A Clever BATMAN Easter Egg In WELCOME TO DERRY Premiere
Related:

THE BRAVE & THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Included A Clever BATMAN Easter Egg In WELCOME TO DERRY Premiere
Andy Muschietti Intends To Direct THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD But Can't Talk About It For A Couple Of Months
Recommended For You:

Andy Muschietti Intends To Direct THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD But Can't Talk About It For "A Couple Of Months"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/5/2025, 8:53 AM
I think Gunn will be the kind of guy that casts someone nobody wanted as Batman so I wouldn’t invest in any fan casting.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/5/2025, 8:57 AM
Pretty good actor, don't see him in the role. I know he's a rising star but would love to see him as a villain
MR
MR - 11/5/2025, 9:04 AM
Keep James Gunn away from Batman.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/5/2025, 9:53 AM
@MR - HAHAHAHAHA.. that ship has sailed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 9:21 AM
He’s a good actor but I don’t see him as Batman tbh.

Green Arrow though…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MikeyL
MikeyL - 11/5/2025, 9:22 AM
10 years ago he’d have been an amazing Nightwing
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/5/2025, 9:33 AM
Batman: "I'm not wearing hockey pads!"

The villain: User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/5/2025, 9:34 AM
When Gunn is tanked...they need to go back to the greatest Batman of them all...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/5/2025, 9:53 AM
@Forthas - Your Batfleck gifs didn’t load.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/5/2025, 9:37 AM
I think he'd make a better Bond.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/5/2025, 9:42 AM
"Would I Do Batman..?"



User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/5/2025, 9:44 AM
would Batman do him?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/5/2025, 9:55 AM
No, I don't think he's right for this role at all. Haven't seen WICKED or the new JP movie, so I can't speak to his acting, but he has no chin. Plus he's got a weirdly-shaped head. It's like a triangle. Does anyone else see this, or am I just seeing things? lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 10:01 AM
@JackDeth - hey man , some people have weirdly shaped heads…

We can’t help it lol
gambgel
gambgel - 11/5/2025, 10:00 AM
I like him, but I think he would be a much better fit for the new X-Men saga.

for one spinoff team, maybe Alpha Flight, as Northstar, kinda a perfect role for him, I think.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/5/2025, 10:06 AM
No.
All day.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 11/5/2025, 10:17 AM
We never had a great Batman

It's time for comicbooky non punisher and non grounded Batman

Also don't use cringe Joker as the villain for the love of god. Batman has plenty of villains that are way better than the cringe clown.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 10:17 AM
Brandon Sklenar baby!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder