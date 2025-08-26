THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Confirms Work Has Now Started On Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has confirmed that he's now officially working on Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and explains how making *The New Avengers is already proving beneficial to the reboot.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: Empire Online

Thunderbolts* struggled to find an audience when it opened in theaters this past May, but it's still been widely hailed as one of the best MCU movies. With that in mind, it's easy to understand why the news that filmmaker Jake Schreier will helm Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot has been so positively received.

We're not expecting to see the next X-Men movie in theaters until 2028 at the soonest, with it likely ushering in a new era of storytelling for the MCU, post-Avengers: Secret Wars

Talking to Empire Online, Schreier confirmed that he's officially begun working on the reboot. "I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," he revealed. 

"There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]," he filmmaker added, explaining now his previous experience in the MCU will benefit the long-awaited debut of the mutant team in the franchise that began in 2008 with Iron Man.

Schreier continued, "The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

This comes after he said the "core idea" of X-Men is "complexity," describing the movie as "an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material."

In a bid to address superhero fatigue and lower box office totals, we recently learned that Marvel Studios is taking a different approach to its movies, moving forward. That extends to the upcoming X-Men reboot.

As of late last month, it was said that the studio is "fine-tuning" Michael Lesslie's script, and while casting will begin soon, Marvel has indicated to reps that it's looking for talent rather than A-Listers to "keep the cost down."

Before Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise reprising their roles for the first time in the MCU. 

Sir Ian McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though that X-Men team feels far from complete. 

You can learn what Schreir told us about how Thunderbolts* prepared him for X-Men by clicking here (or by watching the video below). 

SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2025, 12:09 PM
X-Men news, weirdo about to go off on an X rant any minute now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/26/2025, 12:10 PM
@SATW42 - do you mean DeMayo or any scooper? I'm expecting a lot from the latter now. A bit of news hits, and all of the sudden there are a lot of rumours
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2025, 12:16 PM
@bkmeijer1 - DeMayo. He can't help himself. Dude talks about himself like he's Jack Kirby and Stan Lee and there wouldn't be an X-Men without him.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/26/2025, 12:20 PM
@SATW42 - gotcha. I can definitely see him throw some stuff around again about how ''Marvel is afraid to do [X]''
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 12:24 PM
@bkmeijer1 - it’s crazy how those barrage of initial rumors died down about potential castings

I do hope the one we got of Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde is true though since I like that idea!!.

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/26/2025, 1:11 PM
@SATW42 - Haha. We don't agree on much but we do agree on this.

He made a great season of X-Men and I do feel like its a perfect blueprint for live action.

But let's be honest here, he made a continuation of an already existing animated world. He did a damn good job of it and crafted a good story. But people shouldn't act like he created all of that from nothing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 12:17 PM
Sweet , can’t wait to find out more about his take which is hopefully sooner than later!!.

I recently did a rewatch of Thunderbolts not too long ago and it’s a still solid film but I really noticed how subtle some of the character work is and how intimate it feels even with the action that is there so I hope that approach translates to X-Men aswell.

Anyway , I’m sure his version won’t be to everyone’s ideal iteration & such but I hope it turns out well as it is!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/26/2025, 12:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - unfortunately nothing will ever be everybody's ideal iteration. After this year's CBMs though, I think we'll get a version that is loved by the majority
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 12:25 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

You’re only gonna get your ideal version of something if it’s you doing it because everyone has their own likes & dislikes , ideas etc.

I hope so man!!.
TK420
TK420 - 8/26/2025, 12:19 PM
and may God have mercy on our souls...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/26/2025, 12:31 PM
@TK420 - maybe the worst possible director choice. Hard to get excited about a Xmen rebooted led by Jake Schreier. It'd be one thing if the writer was in any way exciting but the dude has written what....a Macbeth movie and the most recent dull as shit Hunger Games movie.

Feige needs to do better. Im tired of the safe hires. Bring in folks with actual visions for the properties they are working on.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/26/2025, 12:40 PM
@McMurdo - real talent costs real money and that leaves much less room in the budget for laundering
ferf
ferf - 8/26/2025, 1:00 PM
@Ryguy88 - laundering plus the "ill reshoot half the movie" terrible mentality that feige has
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2025, 12:21 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/26/2025, 12:23 PM
Don't cast the long fingered witch to play storm...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/26/2025, 12:26 PM
Hilary Duff as Rogue
PC04
PC04 - 8/26/2025, 12:53 PM
@Matchesz - A man of culture I see.
Super12
Super12 - 8/26/2025, 12:41 PM
Just finished rewatching every X-men movie with the wife. Excited for the reboot, there are so many more stories to tell there.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 8/26/2025, 12:43 PM
Only Beau DeMayo has shown he gets X-men that I've seen. Thunderbolts was kinda forgettable. The mental health and emotional depth was kind of shallow and people praising it which is crazy because it was surface level and undercut strong emotional parts with jokes.
ferf
ferf - 8/26/2025, 12:59 PM
@EnergyVamp - Oh yes this version is going to be far worse than the fox version
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2025, 12:50 PM
I wish him all the luck in the world. I wouldn't want to be in his shoes though. Good and the bad, Fox had a very complex world with their X-Men films. Will be hard for fans not to compare the future against the past.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/26/2025, 12:55 PM
I don't want to see young X-Men but I know we're going to get young X-Men
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/26/2025, 12:56 PM
Oh, please be good.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2025, 1:03 PM

This is too much for this guy.

But they have 3 years to dump/replace guys 2-3 times. Everyone is fan casting. That is ridiculously too far out.

Unless they plan to intro the new X-Men in or at the end of Secret Wars. Who knows? The Hollywood weirdos and perverts are just dying to ruin the X-Men with mega inclusion people and Ex-men in key roles. At least the Fox-Men had some very good casting with several of their characters.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/26/2025, 1:10 PM
The X-men is like family to me, no exaggeration. Chris Claremont understood the X-men like no one else. It's a story about found family, it's a super-weird horny soap opera and it means so much to a lot of people who struggled with fitting into a world that wants to erase them. I hope this writer gets that too.
Android
Android - 8/26/2025, 1:19 PM
Curious if it will ACTUALLY be the O5 with the new X-Men or the they'll continue the hodgeodge that fox did where it's half O5, half New X-Men and wolverine with Rogue instead of kitty.

