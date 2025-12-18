WOLVERINE Trademark Listing Suggests A New Movie Or TV Show Starring Logan Is In The Works

While 20th Century Fox's X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday, it won't be until after Avengers: Secret Wars that we finally meet the MCU's all-new, all-different X-Men.

Filmmaker Jake Schreier's reboot is likely eyeing a 2028 release, meaning the first wave of actors will have almost certainly been cast by this time next year. Marvel Studios likely has big plans for mutants—the next Saga may even be named the "Mutant Saga"—which extend to various spin-offs from the main film series on the big and small screens.

It's easy to imagine a Wolverine movie being among whatever comes next, though the big question is obviously whether Hugh Jackman plans to continue playing the clawed mutant.

It's been reported multiple times that he is set to return after Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there's really nothing to say he couldn't portray Logan for the next decade or more (especially if Dafne Keen joins him as a younger, female Wolverine).

We'll see, but many people are convinced that Marvel Studios is already gearing up for a new Wolverine project after a new listing was spotted on the United States Patent and Trademark Office. As you can see below, it specifically covers the trademark for film and television.

This doesn't necessarily mean Wolverine is imminent, though we'd be shocked if the character isn't taking centre stage in a new solo outing by 2029 at the latest. For now, Disney and Marvel Studios may just be covering their bases.

Asked about a possible Wolverine return recently, Jackman said, "Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again! I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me."

He later added, "It doesn’t feel like the end. It really felt like the end after 'Logan.' Actually, I needed to claim it as the end, because I really believed in some things that I wanted that movie to be, and I had to fight for them. I had to say, 'This is the last time I’m doing it.'"

"Then when I saw 'Deadpool,' I was like, 'Oh. I see '48 Hrs.' I see Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.' But I would shove it down. 'I’ve told everyone that I’m done. I’m not one of those guys,'" Jackman continued, explaining his Deadpool & Wolverine role. "Then I went, 'You know what? I change my mind. It’s not that big of a deal. I’m not even gonna say I’m sorry.' And it was so awesome."

What would you like to see from a new Wolverine movie or TV show?