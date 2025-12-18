WOLVERINE Trademark Listing Suggests A New Movie Or TV Show Starring Logan Is In The Works

WOLVERINE Trademark Listing Suggests A New Movie Or TV Show Starring Logan Is In The Works

A recent trademark listing appears to confirm that Disney and Marvel Studios are planning a new movie or TV show featuring Wolverine, but will Hugh Jackman return as the clawed mutant?

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2025 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Wolverine

While 20th Century Fox's X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday, it won't be until after Avengers: Secret Wars that we finally meet the MCU's all-new, all-different X-Men.

Filmmaker Jake Schreier's reboot is likely eyeing a 2028 release, meaning the first wave of actors will have almost certainly been cast by this time next year. Marvel Studios likely has big plans for mutants—the next Saga may even be named the "Mutant Saga"—which extend to various spin-offs from the main film series on the big and small screens.

It's easy to imagine a Wolverine movie being among whatever comes next, though the big question is obviously whether Hugh Jackman plans to continue playing the clawed mutant. 

It's been reported multiple times that he is set to return after Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there's really nothing to say he couldn't portray Logan for the next decade or more (especially if Dafne Keen joins him as a younger, female Wolverine).

We'll see, but many people are convinced that Marvel Studios is already gearing up for a new Wolverine project after a new listing was spotted on the United States Patent and Trademark Office. As you can see below, it specifically covers the trademark for film and television.

This doesn't necessarily mean Wolverine is imminent, though we'd be shocked if the character isn't taking centre stage in a new solo outing by 2029 at the latest. For now, Disney and Marvel Studios may just be covering their bases.

Asked about a possible Wolverine return recently, Jackman said, "Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again! I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me."

He later added, "It doesn’t feel like the end. It really felt like the end after 'Logan.' Actually, I needed to claim it as the end, because I really believed in some things that I wanted that movie to be, and I had to fight for them. I had to say, 'This is the last time I’m doing it.'"

"Then when I saw 'Deadpool,' I was like, 'Oh. I see '48 Hrs.' I see Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.' But I would shove it down. 'I’ve told everyone that I’m done. I’m not one of those guys,'" Jackman continued, explaining his Deadpool & Wolverine role. "Then I went, 'You know what? I change my mind. It’s not that big of a deal. I’m not even gonna say I’m sorry.' And it was so awesome."

What would you like to see from a new Wolverine movie or TV show?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
X-MEN: Rumored New Details On Casting And Script Rewrites For Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot
Related:

X-MEN: Rumored New Details On Casting And Script Rewrites For Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot
Oh, That's Nice, Man: THE BEAR Star Jeremy Allen White Responds To Wolverine Fancast
Recommended For You:

"Oh, That's Nice, Man": THE BEAR Star Jeremy Allen White Responds To Wolverine Fancast

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder