"Oh, That's Nice, Man": THE BEAR Star Jeremy Allen White Responds To Wolverine Fancast

There have been a lot of questions regarding who the main MCU Wolverine will be. A popular fancast, Jeremy Allen White, has chimed in on what he thinks about the role.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 27, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Speculation about Wolverine's future in the MCU has been at an all-time high for some time now. Following Hugh Jackman's Marvel return in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, questions have been swirling around about whether the actor will stay on as the character for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, or if the MCU will find a new Logan. The debate over Wolverine's future has also resulted in a lot of fancasts for the character.

Multiple names have been thrown around by fans eager to find the perfect pick, including Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton. One actor who's also been a popular fan choice for the clawed mutant is The Bear's Jeremy Allen White. White is better known for prestige projects like the aforementioned The Bear, The Iron Claw and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. However, he also isn't opposed to the occasional blockbuster, as proven by his upcoming role in 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu. With that, what would he think about taking on Wolverine?

Well, the actor himself has now addressed it. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the topic of Marvel surfaced, after which, host Josh Horowitz brought up Wolverine. He told White he'd seen people fancasting him as the character, and stated he believed the actor could be a great Logan. White replied:  

"Oh, that's nice, man, yeah. I mean, [Hugh Jackman]... That performance is great. He's done it for so long, he's really excellent. That's nice. I'm not a big superhero-movie guy, but 'X-Men' was the big — correct me if I'm wrong, but that was, like... those were the early ones and so, of course I loved all those movies, yeah." 

Of course, some may be wondering if White's just deflecting the question and he's actually planning to join a comic book project, Wolverine-related or not. While an understandable assumption, he just doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of superheroes. For example, The Bear star previously talked about having a meeting for a "Marvel-y movie" that didn't go well. Then, during his appearance on Happy Sad Confused, he stated about superhero projects: 

"[It's] not a bag on the genre, as much as it is, like, I don't know what I can give to it, really, or how I fit into it. And also, I think there was a period where being in one of those films guaranteed you [could] get any movie made. And if you find a script on the street and you take that around to people, and you love it, you can get it made, and I just don't know if that's how it's working anymore."

Given that, it doesn't look likely that White will don Wolverine's cowl in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for Wolverine's future in the MCU, a recent rumor suggested Marvel Studios was keen on keeping Hugh Jackman as the character past Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether or not that's accurate, we will need to wait and see. 

You can currently see Jeremy Allen White on Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

What do you think about White's response to the Wolverine fancast? Would you like to see him as Logan? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 1:09 PM
No, just.. no
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 1:10 PM
Hard nope.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 1:13 PM
I just can’t see him as Wolverine tbh even though he can play tough , intense characters with vulnerability at times…

Honestly come time to recast ,Logan is gonna be a hard one I feel since not only does that person have to follow Hugh Jackman but moreso I feel the actors I feel would best fit the role would have aged out by then if they haven’t now.

Maybe Jack O Connell?.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/27/2025, 1:15 PM
Pass
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/27/2025, 1:20 PM
hell no
Joker666
Joker666 - 10/27/2025, 1:30 PM
He might be a great Wolverine…or he may be terrible. Regardless, I’m looking forward to a new take on Logan. Since 1989, there have been 6 actors who have played live-action versions of Batman. Some were better than others. We’ve had one actor as Wolverine since 2000. Jackman has done a great job with the character. But I’m ready for a new take. And if they want to keep Jackman, put him in an Old-Man Logan movie that’s based on the comic series.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/27/2025, 1:35 PM
Out of the X-Men maybe he can pull off Banshee or Iceman... someone along these lines. Definitely not Logan.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/27/2025, 1:36 PM
This guy is a great actor but not sure if he'd be a great fit for wolverine. Egerton would be better
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/27/2025, 2:46 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I could see him as Hercules in the Disney live action
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 10/27/2025, 1:50 PM
PEDRO PASCAL IS WOLVERINE!!!!!!!!!!
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/27/2025, 4:03 PM
@HumanRubiksCube - No beta Wolverines. Even if you're joking.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/27/2025, 1:52 PM
Is this a joke?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/27/2025, 1:52 PM
Better fit for Jimmy Hudson if anything.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/27/2025, 2:03 PM
If I were Matt Wood (SATURDAY NIGHT), I would start working out now...

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 2:11 PM
@JackDeth - he’s another good pick tbh!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/27/2025, 2:47 PM
@JackDeth - Inspired. He's 5'7", he's Canadian, he's not conventionally handsome, and he's game. Whaddaya need, a road map?

?si=yKRJSZr86-eagwIe&t=53
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/27/2025, 3:22 PM
@Clintthahamster - EXACTLY !! Look at that face. 5'7" may as well be 5'4" when you surround him with taller actors. I can EASILY picture him squaring up with a sneer on his face and a cigar in his mouth. His Logan would so different from Jackman's and have people saying, 'Hugh who?'
Timerider
Timerider - 10/27/2025, 2:05 PM
Jensen Ackles would make a great Wolverine.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/27/2025, 4:04 PM
@Timerider - I really don't think Jensen Ackles has the diverse acting chops you all think seem to think he has.
deamon
deamon - 10/27/2025, 2:05 PM
I thought we're close to Halloween, not April Fools' Day.
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 10/27/2025, 2:07 PM
He'd make a better Hank Pym. Especially with the personality disorder angle.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 10/27/2025, 2:38 PM
Just keep Hugh Jackman until AI completely takes over Hollywood...so like another 5 years or so.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/27/2025, 2:46 PM
that's some horrible photoshop......

this is better


User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/27/2025, 2:50 PM
"popular fan cast"

First time I hear about this, lol.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 10/27/2025, 2:54 PM
Nope, not even close.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/27/2025, 3:07 PM
Never saw bear show

