"Oh, That's Nice, Man": THE BEAR Star Jeremy Allen White Responds To Wolverine Fancast

Speculation about Wolverine's future in the MCU has been at an all-time high for some time now. Following Hugh Jackman's Marvel return in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, questions have been swirling around about whether the actor will stay on as the character for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, or if the MCU will find a new Logan. The debate over Wolverine's future has also resulted in a lot of fancasts for the character.

Multiple names have been thrown around by fans eager to find the perfect pick, including Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton. One actor who's also been a popular fan choice for the clawed mutant is The Bear's Jeremy Allen White. White is better known for prestige projects like the aforementioned The Bear, The Iron Claw and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. However, he also isn't opposed to the occasional blockbuster, as proven by his upcoming role in 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu. With that, what would he think about taking on Wolverine?

Well, the actor himself has now addressed it. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the topic of Marvel surfaced, after which, host Josh Horowitz brought up Wolverine. He told White he'd seen people fancasting him as the character, and stated he believed the actor could be a great Logan. White replied:

"Oh, that's nice, man, yeah. I mean, [Hugh Jackman]... That performance is great. He's done it for so long, he's really excellent. That's nice. I'm not a big superhero-movie guy, but 'X-Men' was the big — correct me if I'm wrong, but that was, like... those were the early ones and so, of course I loved all those movies, yeah."

Of course, some may be wondering if White's just deflecting the question and he's actually planning to join a comic book project, Wolverine-related or not. While an understandable assumption, he just doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of superheroes. For example, The Bear star previously talked about having a meeting for a "Marvel-y movie" that didn't go well. Then, during his appearance on Happy Sad Confused, he stated about superhero projects:

"[It's] not a bag on the genre, as much as it is, like, I don't know what I can give to it, really, or how I fit into it. And also, I think there was a period where being in one of those films guaranteed you [could] get any movie made. And if you find a script on the street and you take that around to people, and you love it, you can get it made, and I just don't know if that's how it's working anymore."

Given that, it doesn't look likely that White will don Wolverine's cowl in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for Wolverine's future in the MCU, a recent rumor suggested Marvel Studios was keen on keeping Hugh Jackman as the character past Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether or not that's accurate, we will need to wait and see.

You can currently see Jeremy Allen White on Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

