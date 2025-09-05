RUMOR: First Trailer For Insomniac's WOLVERINE Video Game To Debut This Month

Logan fans have been clamouring for a new video game featuring the iconic mutant for many years, and back in 2021, we got the news that Insomniac (the studio behind the acclaimed Spider-Man games) was in the process of developing Marvel's Wolverine.

Aside from a brief announcement teaser and a few rumors (see below), updates have been few and far between, but we may finally get our first official look at some gameplay footage in a full trailer during PlayStation's next State of Play event later this month.

Though we don't have many details, Insider Gaming reports that Insomniac Games’ Wolverine is “almost certainly” going to be showcased at the event.

"If the game doesn’t appear at State of Play, then the trailer will undoubtedly be released in the next few months, with The Game Awards being the next likely candidate."

The Wolverine game was hit with a major setback after a ransomware attack in December 2023, with employee information and a significant amount of footage leaking online. The hack is believed to have resulted in some changes, although we're still not sure how extensive.

"We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve," Insomniac said in a statement about the leak. "However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."

A previous report claimed that Wolverine will have a "hard" M-rating, and while it "probably won't be full open-world" like the Spider-Man games, it will most likely have "open sections of a world similar to other, major Sony games."

There have been Wolverine-centric games in the past (some of 'em not half bad), but this will mark the first time the character has headlined his own title in many years, so there's a lot of excitement to see what Insomniac has in store.

Marvel's Wolverine will most likely be released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but that's yet to be confirmed. Hopefully, we'll have some more official updates to share soon.

Marvel's Wolverine does not have a release date, but is believed to be on track to hit shelves at some point next year.