RUMOR: Marvel Studios Eyeing STRANGER THINGS Star Joe Keery For An MCU Role

As we head into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next era—widely thought to be the "Mutant Saga"—all eyes are on who Marvel Studios will decide to put the spotlight on.

A shift to legacy heroes in the Multiverse Saga didn't pay off for the studio after Avengers: Endgame, something that's evident from the response to Captain America: Brave New World, for example. While we're expecting heavy-hitters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to be recast, we also know that Kevin Feige is going all-in on the X-Men.

Several names have been rumoured for roles in Jake Schreier's upcoming reboot, and now a popular fan-cast for Cyclops is reportedly being eyed for an undisclosed MCU role.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Stranger Things star Joe Keery is on Feige's radar, with many fans wondering if he could also play characters like Nova or Harry Osborn. Best known for his role as Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series that recently ended with its fifth season, he also counts Free Guy and Fargo among his credits.

Keery is a successful musician, and as Djo, he delivered a Billboard Hot 100 hit after his song, "End of Beginning," went viral on TikTok.

Marvel Studios has general meetings with many actors, and Keery may be among them. If he is being eyed for a role in X-Men, then there are several characters he'd be a good fit for, and it would be wise of Feige to cast a rising star as popular as this Stranger Things alum.

There have been many rumours about what's to come in the next X-Men movie, including supposed plans to focus on Mister Sinister and Apocalypse. Cyclops and Jean Grey will reportedly be co-leaders of the team, with Angel, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, Kitty Pryde, and Nightcrawler among those reported to be part of the post-Avengers: Secret Wars X-Men team.

Before Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise reprising their roles for the first time in the MCU.

Sir Ian McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though that X-Men team feels far from complete.

The X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date but is expected to hit theaters in 2028.