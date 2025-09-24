WOLVERINE Comes To PlayStation 5 With An Awesome, Bloody First Trailer And Behind-The-Scenes Video

PlayStation just wrapped up another State of Play, and just when it was beginning to look like the launch of the new PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers would be the highlight, Wolverine's first trailer has clawed its way online.

Bloody, violent, and action-packed, this sneak peek showcases the first gameplay footage from the title. It also points to players being able to let loose as Logan in what could be the best take on this character since 2009's surprisingly awesome X-Men Origins: Wolverine tie-in.

Insomniac Games developed this new take on Wolverine, and after what they came up with for the Spider-Man franchise, it seems fair to say the clawed hero is in safe hands.

The trailer features appearances from Omega Red, Mystique, and a mutant-hunting Sentinel, while Japan, Canada, and Madripoor are among the game's confirmed locations. We've also learned that Spartacus and The Flash star Liam McIntyre will portray James "Logan" Howlett.

There was no mention of Venom or Spider-Man 3 during this State of Play, suggesting Insomniac currently remains focused on putting the finishing touches to Wolverine ahead of its release next Fall. A lot about this game was revealed during the December 2023 hack, but that has done nothing to dampen the excitement of fans eager to get hands-on with Wolvie.

Believe it or not, it was way back in 2021 that we got the first teaser for Wolverine, so this has been a very long time coming. Hopefully, it will be as much of a game-changer for this character (no pun intended) as Spider-Man was for everyone's favourite web-spinning superhero.

"Become a living weapon," reads the official description. "As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

It adds, "From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Marvel’s Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics. Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Wolverine coming to PlayStation 5 consoles Fall 2026."

You can check out a trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette for Wolverine below, along with the game's official cover art.