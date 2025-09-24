WOLVERINE Comes To PlayStation 5 With An Awesome, Bloody First Trailer And Behind-The-Scenes Video

The first trailer for Wolverine has finally arrived, and it's packed full of epic violence as James "Logan" Howlett unsheathes his claws for a game created by the team behind Spider-Man. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

PlayStation just wrapped up another State of Play, and just when it was beginning to look like the launch of the new PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers would be the highlight, Wolverine's first trailer has clawed its way online.

Bloody, violent, and action-packed, this sneak peek showcases the first gameplay footage from the title. It also points to players being able to let loose as Logan in what could be the best take on this character since 2009's surprisingly awesome X-Men Origins: Wolverine tie-in.

Insomniac Games developed this new take on Wolverine, and after what they came up with for the Spider-Man franchise, it seems fair to say the clawed hero is in safe hands.

The trailer features appearances from Omega Red, Mystique, and a mutant-hunting Sentinel, while Japan, Canada, and Madripoor are among the game's confirmed locations. We've also learned that Spartacus and The Flash star Liam McIntyre will portray James "Logan" Howlett.

There was no mention of Venom or Spider-Man 3 during this State of Play, suggesting Insomniac currently remains focused on putting the finishing touches to Wolverine ahead of its release next Fall. A lot about this game was revealed during the December 2023 hack, but that has done nothing to dampen the excitement of fans eager to get hands-on with Wolvie. 

Believe it or not, it was way back in 2021 that we got the first teaser for Wolverine, so this has been a very long time coming. Hopefully, it will be as much of a game-changer for this character (no pun intended) as Spider-Man was for everyone's favourite web-spinning superhero. 

"Become a living weapon," reads the official description. "As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

It adds, "From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Marvel’s Wolverine, an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics. Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Wolverine coming to PlayStation 5 consoles Fall 2026."

You can check out a trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette for Wolverine below, along with the game's official cover art. 


clogan
clogan - 9/24/2025, 6:03 PM
Waiting for the eventual Sweet Baby Inc. comments. 💀
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/24/2025, 6:08 PM
Looks like this is gonna be even crazier than the Wolverine Origins game, which I loved despite how trash the movie was. Can't wait to play it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/24/2025, 6:24 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Nah, Origins game was crazier
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/24/2025, 6:37 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Man that game was so much better than its source material. Did you get the “Lost” achievement for finding the hatch? 😂
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/24/2025, 6:09 PM
Looks pretty good. Need to see more.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/24/2025, 6:09 PM
Ghost Of Tsushima on roids
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/24/2025, 6:10 PM
Il have to see more before I make a decision. If its chock full of movie game elements and playable cutscenes , im out
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 9/24/2025, 6:12 PM
He looks very very like Jackman. Shows how iconic that version is. Game looks awesome, can’t wait.
Astroman
Astroman - 9/24/2025, 6:12 PM
Amazing trailer but that baby face on Wolverine in some of the clips. Ugh.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/24/2025, 6:12 PM
Spider-Man needs to cameo.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/24/2025, 6:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - I’m sure he’ll be referenced.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/24/2025, 6:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - no
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/24/2025, 6:14 PM
Damn. This looks sick!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/24/2025, 6:22 PM
User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 9/24/2025, 6:26 PM
Looks incredible. I wonder where this will all lead, though. It's obviously in the Spider-Man universe.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/24/2025, 6:26 PM
[frick] yeah.

For [frick]s Sake
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/24/2025, 6:27 PM
I hope they fixed Jean Grey's design, she looked ugly as hell in the leaks. Also, no Steve Blum?

User Comment Image
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/24/2025, 6:29 PM
I'm shocked Disney let them make it as bloody as it is. I will say that's awesome!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/24/2025, 6:36 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Luckily Disney doesn’t have a hand in these games. It’s the same studio that does the Spider-Man PlayStation games.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/24/2025, 6:35 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2025, 6:55 PM
Trailer looked good but will need to wait to ensure to SBI stank ruins this one like it does to almost every other game they get invoiced with.

Some nice graphics and graphic kills can’t make up for the 100% unacceptable story and world elements they force into games.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 9/24/2025, 6:57 PM
User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/24/2025, 7:04 PM
Looks really good, but I’m not really feeling the his voice.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/24/2025, 7:06 PM
User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 9/24/2025, 7:10 PM
"Bone claws" is the single dumbest [frick]in' thing anybody ever published about Wolverine...

