TOMB RAIDER Star Sophie Turner Teases Intense Prep And Promises Fans "Something Special"

It was last May when Prime Video confirmed that it had ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set as writer and executive producer.

The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into TV series and films.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner has since been confirmed as the new live-action Lara, and the actress has now opened up on how she's preparing to bring the iconic video game character to life on screen.

"I can't say much, but my preparation began in February [2025]. I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting in January," Turner told Screen Rant (via GameFragger.com). "I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon."

"I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider," she added. "I think it's going to be something special."

It was recently reported that Avatar: Fire and Ash star Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join the Tomb Raider cast. There's been speculation that she may be playing the villainous Ana from Rise of the Tomb Raider. Martin Bobb-Semple has also joined the series in an undisclosed role.

"I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," Waller-Bridge said last May. "It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out. Croft is coming."

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft on the big screen, while Hayley Atwell has recently lent her voice to the hero in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. In the games, Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all played the character. You can learn more about the next video game Lara Croft here.

The Tomb Raider series is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television.

Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina are consulting producers under their Star Party banner. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. While a launch date hasn't been announced, with shooting starting this month, a 2027 premiere seems likely.