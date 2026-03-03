RUMOR: Finn Jones Will Be Back As IRON FIST; Return To Be Teased In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2

Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and Mike Colter has dropped some pretty big hints that he will also be back as Luke Cage. But what about Iron Fist?

Though Finn Jones' take on Danny Rand does have his defenders, it's fair to say that he was the least popular character introduced in Netflix's Marvel shows. Even so, if Miss Jones and Cage are returning to lend a hand to their old Defenders teammate Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), it only seems right that the mystical martial artist would also factor into the story.

Here's what Jones had to say about potentially returning as Rand and the audience's reception to the character last year.

“[There’s a] willingness for the fans to see that happen," said the Game of Thrones alum when asked if we'd be seeing him in the MCU at some point. "There’s a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen as well. I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is like, give me a f*cking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready.”

“I want to prove people wrong. So I would love to see that happen,” he added.

Well, it seems we might just see it happen - though not necessarily in Born Again season 2.

According to @Cryptic4KQual, the plan is for Jones to step back into the role of Danny Rand, and if he doesn't actually appear in season 2 of DDBA, his return will be teased.

Josh from Den of Nerds also shared the following:

Cool BUT I've also heard they wanna do that "passing the mantle" BULLSHIT where he isn't Iron Fist anymore... [frick] THAT MARVEL LET DANNY BE DANNY AND IRON FIST 😭 https://t.co/UNEWV89Yj5 — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) March 3, 2026

This is pure speculation on our part, but we don't see Cage or Rand having substantial roles in season 2. If they do return, Colter and Jones will likely be saved for the finale or a post-credits scene to set up season 3.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but Jessica Jones will be on hand to even the odds a little.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."